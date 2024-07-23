10 Must Watch Pokémon YouTubers In 2024

In the ever-evolving world of Pokémon content creation, YouTube remains a hub for fans to dive deep into the beloved franchise. As we look ahead to 2024, a diverse array of talented creators continue to captivate audiences with their unique perspectives, engaging personalities, and high-quality content. Whether you’re a competitive battler, a Nuzlocke enthusiast, or simply love exploring the lore and history of the Pokémon universe, there’s a channel for every type of fan. In this article, we’ll spotlight 10 must-watch Pokémon YouTubers who are poised to dominate the scene in 2024.
List Of Must Watch Pokémon YouTubers In 2024
AbsolBlogsPokemon
With a genuine and dedicated approach, AbsolBlogsPokemon has carved out a niche in the Pokémon YouTube community. Known for his full-odds shiny hunting challenges and immersive “Level 100 Gauntlet” videos, Absol’s content is both engaging and calming. He seamlessly weaves real-life experiences, such as nature walks, into his gameplay, creating a unique and grounded viewing experience. His well-edited “game playthrough movies” are a testament to his commitment to quality. For those seeking a deep dive into Pokémon challenges and a soothing, authentic vibe, AbsolBlogsPokemon is a top choice.
MandJTV
Michael Groth, the man behind MandJTV, is a seasoned veteran in the Pokémon YouTube space. With over a decade of experience, his channel offers a variety of entertaining content, from Top 10 lists and the beloved “Pokémon Talk” series to unique segments like rap battles and conspiracy theories. MandJTV’s humor sets him apart, with many fans considering him one of the funniest creators in the community. His expanded reach through additional channels like MandJTV Plays, Clips, and Extra ensures there’s always fresh content to enjoy. For a perfect blend of Pokémon insights and laughter, MandJTV is a must-subscribe.
Alpharad
Known for his ironic humor and high-quality production, Alpharad has evolved from a Super Smash Bros focused channel to a versatile gaming YouTuber. His Pokémon Nuzlocke playthroughs have become fan favorites, showcasing his unique style and witty writing. Alpharad’s self-aware commentary and entertaining approach make his content stand out in the crowded Pokémon YouTube landscape. Whether you’re a hardcore Nuzlocke fan or simply appreciate well-crafted gaming content, Alpharad is a channel worth following.
PokemonChallenges
In the world of Pokémon Nuzlockes, PokemonChallenges stands out as a genuine and skilled player. Praised for his socially responsible stance and commitment to creating an inclusive, 18+ community, he fosters a positive environment for fans. His transparent insights on game mechanics and titles like Sword and Shield are appreciated by viewers seeking an honest perspective. While his Twitch community may be overwhelming for some, his YouTube content offers a perfect balance of education and entertainment. For Nuzlocke enthusiasts and those who value integrity in the Pokémon community, PokemonChallenges is a top pick.
Zwiggo
With a diverse range of content spanning entertaining videos, challenge runs, and ROM hack reviews, Zwiggo offers something for every type of Pokémon fan. His unique rulesets and self-imposed challenges provide a fresh take on the mainline games and ROM hacks. Zwiggo’s ROM hack reviews are particularly valuable for those looking to explore the world of fan-made Pokémon games. His consistently engaging content has earned him a loyal following, making him a must-watch for both new and longtime fans.
ChaoticMeatball
For fans of intense and unique Pokémon challenges, ChaoticMeatball is a go-to channel. Known for his borderline masochistic runs, like the infamous Professor Oak challenge, ChaoticMeatball combines deep strategic gameplay with an entertaining delivery. His soothing voice adds a comforting touch to his content, making even the most grueling challenges a pleasure to watch. If you’re looking for a perfect blend of in-depth gameplay and relaxing commentary, ChaoticMeatball is the YouTuber for you.
False Swipe Gaming
False Swipe Gaming has solidified its position as the premier YouTube channel for competitive Pokémon history. Their weekly videos offer deep analyses of individual Pokémon’s performance in both singles and VGC formats over the years. The “How GOOD was [Pokémon] ACTUALLY?” series is a fan favorite, diving deep into the competitive evolution of each featured Pokémon. With a perfect balance of education and entertainment, False Swipe Gaming keeps viewers eagerly awaiting each new release. For competitive Pokémon enthusiasts, this channel is an absolute must-subscribe.
Austin John Plays
As a well-respected figure in the YouTube community, Austin John Plays is known for his timely Pokémon news updates and insightful tips on game mechanics. While not solely focused on Pokémon content, his channel is a valuable resource for fans seeking the latest information and techniques, such as shiny hunting. Austin John Plays’ comprehensive approach to covering Pokémon and other gaming topics makes his channel a one-stop-shop for enthusiasts.
Jaiden Animations
Originally known for her animated storytime videos, Jaiden Animations has gradually shifted towards gaming content, particularly Pokémon. Her Pokémon Ruby Nuzlocke Challenge has become a beloved series among fans, offering a unique perspective of a casual fan learning the intricacies of Pokémon’s design. Jaiden’s guest appearances on other Pokémon content creators’ channels have further cemented her status as a cherished figure in the PokéTube community. For those who appreciate a fresh, outsider’s perspective on the world of Pokémon, Jaiden Animations is a must-watch.
Lockstin & Gnoggin
Renowned for their deep exploration of the Pokémon universe, Lockstin & Gnoggin offers a one-of-a-kind viewing experience. Their videos delve into the inspirations behind Pokémon designs and names, providing viewers with a wealth of knowledge about the franchise and real-world trivia. The channel’s analytical approach, covering both lore and theories, is balanced by an engaging and humorous presentation style. For fans who crave a deeper understanding of the Pokémon world and its origins, Lockstin & Gnoggin is an essential subscription.
Honorable Mentions
While the above 10 YouTubers are must-watches for 2024, there are several other notable creators worth mentioning:
- Wolfey: As a VGC World Champion, Wolfey offers valuable insights into competitive Pokémon strategies and innovative plays.
- Jimothy Cool: Known for his concise yet comprehensive competitive Pokémon analysis videos, Jimothy Cool infuses his content with a unique brand of humor.
- TyranitarTube: With a balance of casual and competitive content, TyranitarTube is renowned for his immersive randomized Nuzlocke series and insightful Pokémon discussions.
Conclusion
As the Pokémon franchise continues to evolve and grow, so too does the vibrant community of content creators on YouTube. These must-watch YouTubers represent the diverse range of content available for fans, from in-depth competitive analysis and unique challenges to immersive lore exploration and entertaining gameplay.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, these YouTubers offer an array of content that caters to every type of Pokémon enthusiast.
As we look forward to another exciting year in the world of Pokémon, be sure to subscribe to these channels and join the millions of fans who have made Pokémon YouTube a thriving, passionate community. Happy watching, and may your Pokémon journey be filled with wonder, laughter, and unforgettable moments!