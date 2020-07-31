5 Best Z170 Motherboards for Gaming

With a multitude of motherboards available in the market, it becomes cumbersome to research and settle for one of them, especially when you don’t have the technical expertise to evaluate each motherboard precisely and in a detailed manner.

But don’t you worry! We’re going to help you figure out the ideal Z170 motherboard for your gaming needs!

Before going into telling which motherboard is the best for you, let us understand how a motherboard works.

How does a motherboard work?

It sends and receives power all through the device to facilitate communication and transfer of information. A motherboard not attached to a device is as useless as pineapples on a pizza; however, once it is plugged in, anything that happens inside the machine is credited to the motherboard.

Shape and size (form factor) of the motherboard lays out how the other components will be placed and which computer will include which motherboard. The chipset has a north and a southbridge, which are the second essential parts to the motherboard and cause the flow between the parts of the computer. Along with these, a CPU socket is also placed in the form factor which works with the northbridge of the chipset to transmit information.

The entire memory, hard discs, video/audio savers, drives, sound cards, etc. are the slots in a motherboard. These are responsible for attaching devices, mainly available to add extensions or ports for the computer’s external devices. Now a common element is needed to regulate the activities of the chipset, CPU socket, and the slots. This is where the data bus comes into the picture. It is through this that all other elements communicate.

Thus, to sum up how a motherboard works – when power is switched on through a power supplier, the flow of communications takes place via the data bus to the chipset where the north and the south bridge further transmit information to the CPU, RAM, extension cards and other drives.

Buyer’s Guide: What do I need to consider before buying a Z170 motherboard?

Well, the overall performance of the motherboard depends upon RAM, graphics, and processor. Still, the motherboard is like the glue which keeps everything together; therefore, when you are buying one, you need to pay careful attention to some of the factors listed below:

CPU Compatibility

The motherboard fits inside the CPU of your computer. So, to decide the motherboard, you need to consider which CPU you’re going to use. The selection of the motherboard depends pretty much on the preference of the CPU.

Integrated or Non-Integrated

There are two options to choose from when picking out the motherboard- integrated or non-integrated.

Integrated motherboards have the serial ports, connectors, and peripheral devices built into the motherboard. These are cheaper and also save a lot of space and money.

If you want to build your motherboard, customize it, and all, you should probably go for the non-integrated motherboard. You’ll have to buy all the additional components of your choice and attach them onto your motherboard. It requires space and is costly in the long run since you’ll have to buy the parts separately.

Pricing

Pricing is one of the crucial factors when it comes to any purchase. We always look at the price because it matters! Choose the motherboard which fits into your budget. Make a budget first, if you aren’t sure how much you’re ready to spend. Then, accordingly, pick a motherboard for you.

Ensure that the price quoted on the particular motherboards is justified to the features and quality it claims to provide to value the worth of the money being spent.

Let’s look at the 5 Best Z170 Motherboards for Gaming!

Gaming experiences are helped with good quality motherboards. The best Z-170 motherboards are discussed below with their pros and cons. With our detailed review, we aim to make it easier for you to choose the best one.

1. MSI Enthusiastic Gaming Intel Z170 A M5

Offering a satisfying performance, the MSI Enthusiastic Gaming Intel Z170 A M5 is considered a benchmark in the synthetic and gaming world. Appealing, extremely compatible, and robust, it syncs in perfectly with other hardware.

A high price to performance ratio sets this model apart from its competitors. No one can deny the excellence of a feature-rich motherboard at such a price. The technicalities and sounds offered at this price are a unique combination offered. Even the MBs look less, but such a nominal price range justifies the MBs range provided. All of the provided features are usable and highly practical, making it stand out.

Who does it suit?

Unfortunately, beginners might face issues due to the vague manual, but the BIOS is still very easy for installation. It all depends on you. IT professionals, PC specialists, and corporations may feel incompatible because of a lack of multiple CPUs. So, once the installation process is understood, it can be a great pick for beginners.

Bottom line

Overall, admittedly, this is the best motherboard because of the features offered by it. It can satisfy the needs of almost 99% of buyers. Moreover, the OC button makes it easier by allowing OC directly from the motherboard. Besides, its building makes it commendable and ahead until five years, making it future-proof too.

Pros Cons Overclocking potential is very stable Manual has certain sections that are vague MSI Utility Software has a wonderful working Fan Control is present in the UEFI is a bit spotty The layout is great, like with the M.2 slots and fan header locations. RGB lighting has limitations. The number of colors is available in a specific set only The attractive and pleasing color scheme makes it aesthetically appealing UEFI present is user-friendly with ample options and customization settings

2. ASUS Z170 Pro Gaming

It’s voted as a great budget unit, offering a range of benefits for its users. If you have a tight budget, consider this model.

It is an ATX model and will easily fit into any ATX case. The PRO clock technology, 5-way optimization, and 2nd Generation T-topology provide smooth and stable overclocking.

It’s entirely secure, having a top-speed network protecting. It also has a RAM cache, which speeds up game loading. USB 3.1 Type A/C & M.2 facilitates ultra-speedy transfers for faster gaming.

It is highly durable and has smart DIY features that make it outstanding. Moreover, SupremeFX audio technology achieves near-lossless sound quality. It has multiple light effects to illuminate the exclusive red-line shielding and Sonic Radar II technology to locate battlefield enemies before they spot you!

Who does it suit?

Getting motherboards at nominal prices in current times is quite hard. However, this company has succeeded in providing the best budget motherboard to match your pockets. Moreover, the sound experiences will make your gaming experience pleasant and more engaging than ever. So, those looking for such a model that fits both of these criteria will find it a great pick.

Bottom line

To sum it all up, this is the best budget motherboard. It will not be a burden on your pocket, and at the same time, it will provide you with the best sound quality. Surely, you will have a wonderful and joyous experience in gaming.

Pros Cons Provides an easy layout for working It has lower compatibility with Windows 7 LED lights give it an aesthetic look The support isn’t too helpful, plus uses broken English Quality and features offered at this price are appreciable Low quality and soldered parts show the lower tin strength A good manual for the users, particularly beginners, is provided Overclocking is quick and easier so time can easily change with the multiplier Excellent sound quality

3. Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5

Gigabyte has always been a well-known brand in the PC world. They give us a lot of options and generally have enough models available that anyone looking for a specific selection of features can find something in their quiver that will hit the mark.

The ​Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5 DDR4 motherboard is the way to go when you want a monster rig, room to grow, want it to look amazing, and need a top-quality brand backing it up.

Among a slew of great features, some of the things that make this board stand out are a pair of Gen3 X4 M.2 connectors that support RAID on a couple of M.2 drives. It’s built using Gigabytes Ultra-Durable technology and supports USB 3.1 and USB Type-C.

It allows for 3-way crossfire support, and 2-way SLI, on PCI Express 3.0 slots that have extra metal shielding, offering added stability for more massive video cards that can otherwise put stress on the slot. Also popular with gamers primarily, it features the dual Intel Gigabit LAN with cFosSpeed.

Who does it suit?

It is suitable for anyone who wants excellent features at a reasonable price. It is a robust, attractive, and efficient system to boost your gaming experience. Excellent audio and video graphics prove to be great for any gamer.

Bottom line

Overall, it’s a high build and incorporates all the features that gamers might need to have enjoyable gaming experience. Top it all off with a slick black and yellow heatsink array, and a demure lighting effect on the board, and there are very few who won’t be pleased with this hardware at the heart of their rig.

Pros Cons Attractive design and color- ambient LED More for medium-end PCs Scope for updates Decent price Many great features Good sound

4. MSI Pro Solution Intel Z170 A PC Mate

With OC Genie 4, the world’s first built-in overclocking technology that significantly boosts your PC’s performance, it is ideal for every gamer who wants maximum speed.

High-speed storage, along with more bandwidth, gives you the power to get things done quickly and fast. Enjoy a blazing fast system boot up and insanely quick loading of applications and games. The Gigabit network adapter offers fast, reliable, and secure networking.

Who does it suit?

Beginners and professionals both will enjoy working on it. There are many options available for motherboards, so buying it and working on it is undoubtedly a bit expensive and challenging task. Everyone cannot spend their money on it. Therefore, this one is the perfect unit for those looking for budget-friendly options and more accessible versions instead of complex ones.

Bottom line

With this board, you can save your money without any compromises on performance and working. You can enjoy the looks and features of a high-end unit, despite paying a nominal amount. Grab this motherboard to facilitate your work without affecting your performance. Its looks are also appealing, making it a worthy pick.

Pros Cons OC button helps to boost work MSI support is not too helpful Great features are offered at this price Offers no support to the integrated graphics Easy BIOS enables easy work and overclocking too Two cards installed cannot work at the same time Has good compatibility with DDR4 up to 64 GB and 3200Mhz PCI-E and PCI reuse a few of the components like sound cards, Wi-Fi cards, etc

5. ASUS Rog Maximus VIII Hero

The hero is one of the best-looking motherboards on the market. Just look at that color combination with all little details. Everything is matte black with excellent grey parts. Also, red is one of the main symbols of the ROG series. There aren’t too many red-colored parts, but there are in the right spots.

This is quite an expensive motherboard, but it is worth the price because it has a ton of great and useful features. Hero VIII is made from the best materials, and there are zero flexings while building the system. CPU slot is quite big, and there is a lot of space for any custom cooling. Right next to it are 4 DDR4 RAM slots, with a maximum capacity of 3733MHz. 16GB is enough, but if you need more for editing or heavy multitasking, you can easily upgrade it.

Who does it suit?

It is worth it for professionals. Though high-priced, it is excellent with its features and looks. Bios is great, and you can easily overclock your components without any problems. It is easy-to-navigate, and you can experiment a lot without causing significant damages.

Bottom line

It has everything that one typical gamer needs. It has all the ports and connectors, and there is a ton of space for upgrades. The design is also fantastic, and you can make some powerful and severe gaming machines. At the top of this, SupremeFX is one of the best-included sound systems at the moment.

Pros Cons One of the best-looking motherboards Quite expensive CPU slot is big enough with amazing cooling dynamics Inclusive of an M.2 connector for speed Provides an extremely great experience as the sound effects are governed by the SupremeFX system Easy to navigate and can be experimented with without the fear of causing extensive damage

Final Thoughts

These were some of the Z170 motherboards that can be used for your gaming experience. You want to make this environment an almost realistic one, and thus choosing the one most suitable and compatible with your device is what needs to be done.