Everyone knows how difficult a student’s life is, hustling between studies and social life is not an easy feat to achieve. In this time and age, it is even more taxing for students because of the immense competition that is present. Everyone and especially students need a timely shot of motivation. What better way than to watch a movie that will make you feel inspired and pumped to take on life’s challenges.

We have compiled a list of movies that will get students motivated when they feel they are not motivated to do anything. Students are the future and to motivate them means to build a happy society in a way. A student’s life can become boring and monotonous, a good motivational movie can be a game-changer for students. Movies have always been a source of entertainment irrespective of your age, but they can also inspire us, motivate us, make us emotional, give us new ideas, push our limits, and much more.

Movies can give a much-needed break with a dose of motivation to students on their dull days. Thoughtful movies can have a positive impact on a student’s mind and can inspire students to face the gruesome world with confidence.

Here are the movies that will get students motivated.

Forrest Gump is a movie adaptation of a novel from 1986. It revolves around the central character, Forrest Gump played by the very talented Tom Hanks. Even though he has a disability he goes on to achieve a lot. The story follows his struggles right from childhood through adulthood. Students can learn a lot from this movie. It is of low significance if you have a lower IQ than others, what you do with life is more important. The outcome will be positive if you focus on what you have to do. You will be motivated to fight for your dreams and ignore all the odds.

Another beautiful movie that will get students motivated is Dead Poets Society. It features the brilliance of Robin Williams and how his character inspires students to break away from the traditional ways of learning and motivates them to take interest in literature and poetry. Watch this movie to help you make the most of the beautiful life you have and embrace your individuality. This movie questions the way of teaching and makes you think outside the box.

Watch this movie to draw inspiration, if you haven’t already. This movie revolves around a father and son duo and their hardships. You need a strong heart to see what this father and son duo goes through but ultimately comes out victorious. Will Smith in the father character is phenomenal, life throws one curveball after another at him yet he never stops. No matter what happens, if you have the will to do it you will achieve your dreams.

Rudy is a movie inspired by true events. It is a good movie for students to watch as it will inspire students to pursue their dreams irrespective of what the world around them says. It follows a young boy’s journey who wishes to join the Notre Dame Football team but life has different plans for him. The movie portrays his fight against all the difficulties that he has to face to reach his goal and succeeds in the end. This movie will teach you to ignore what others tell you to demotivate you and work hard for your dreams.

I Am Kalam is an Internationally acclaimed Indian film that has inspired many to date. It is based on APJ Abdul Kalam who is known as the “Missile Man” of India and was also the former President of India. The movie follows a young boy named ‘chotu’ and his life as a boy belonging to a poor family. Even though his circumstances don’t allow him to dream big, he dares to do the same. He works hard and against all odds achieves great success. Watch this movie to motivate yourself to fight what may come.

Final Words

These movies will get students motivated to do much more with life. Some students are blinded by academic success, forgetting that there is more to life than just studies and getting a hefty salary package. These movies are specially for students who are feeling that they have lost track or just looking for inspiration. Entertainment and motivation, you can get both from these movies.