25+ Pokemon Crystal Cheats: Tried & Tested

Unlocking hidden secrets and gaining an edge in Pokémon Crystal has always been a thrilling pursuit for players. This guide delves into tried and tested cheats that inject new life into your gaming experience.
We reveal the most reliable methods to enhance gameplay, from rare item exploits to encounter manipulations. Whether you’re a seasoned trainer or a newcomer to the Johto region, these cheats will elevate your Pokémon journey to legendary heights.
Importance Of Pokemon Crystal Cheats
Enhancing Gameplay Experience
Pokémon Crystal cheats allow players to enhance their gameplay experience in various ways. By accessing rare items, unlocking powerful Pokémon, or bypassing specific challenges, cheats provide a new layer of excitement and enjoyment for seasoned trainers and newcomers alike.
Uncovering Hidden Secrets
One of the joys of playing Pokémon Crystal lies in uncovering its hidden secrets. Cheats allow players to access areas, items, and Pokémon that are ordinarily inaccessible through conventional gameplay. This adds an element of discovery and exploration, keeping the game fresh and engaging even after multiple playthroughs.
Overcoming Challenges
While Pokémon Crystal is beloved for its challenging gameplay, some players may find certain obstacles too difficult to overcome. Cheats provide a solution by offering shortcuts or advantages that help players progress through the game more smoothly. Whether it’s obtaining rare candies to level up quickly or accessing powerful moves early on, cheats can help players overcome challenging battles and obstacles.
Customizing Gameplay
Cheats allow players to customize their gameplay experience according to their preferences. Whether it’s modifying encounter rates, adjusting difficulty levels, or experimenting with different Pokémon teams, cheats empower players to tailor the game to suit their playstyle. This level of customization adds depth and replay value to Pokémon Crystal, ensuring that each playthrough feels unique and personalized.
Reviving Nostalgia
For many players, Pokémon Crystal holds a special place in their hearts as a nostalgic classic. Cheats allow players to revisit familiar locations and characters with a fresh perspective, breathing new life into their nostalgic journey through the Johto region. By injecting new excitement and surprises into the game, cheats reignite the sense of wonder and adventure that made Pokémon Crystal a beloved classic in the first place.
Pokemon Crystal Cheats For Everyone Should Know
Rare Candy Cheat:
- Cheat: Obtain unlimited Rare Candies.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01287CCF” and purchase Rare Candies from any Poké Mart for free.
Master Ball Cheat:
- Cheat: Acquire unlimited Master Balls.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “0101D8CF” and visit any Poké Mart to obtain Master Balls for free.
Unlimited Money Cheat:
- Cheat: Gain unlimited money.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “019973D5 019974D5 019975D5” and sell items to any Poké Mart for infinite money.
Walk Through Walls Cheat:
- Cheat: Move through obstacles and walls.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “010138CD” and walk through walls by pressing the direction you want to move.
Legendary Pokémon Cheat:
- Cheat: Encounter legendary Pokémon at any location.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01073DD1” and go to any grassy area to encounter a random legendary Pokémon.
Infinite PP Cheat:
- Cheat: Have unlimited Power Points (PP) for moves.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01282DD0,” and all moves will have infinite PP during battles.
Instant Egg Hatch Cheat:
- Cheat: Hatch eggs instantly.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010430D8” and all Pokémon eggs will hatch immediately upon receiving them.
Shiny Pokémon Cheat:
- Cheat: Encounter shiny Pokémon more frequently.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “010719D1” and all encountered Pokémon have an increased chance of being shiny.
Unlimited Safari Zone Time Cheat:
- Cheat: Extend Safari Zone stay indefinitely.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01606ED1,” and time in the Safari Zone will not decrease, allowing unlimited exploration.
No Random Encounters Cheat:
- Cheat: Disable random encounters with wild Pokémon.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01033CD1” to prevent random Pokémon encounters while walking in tall grass or caves.
Rare Pokémon Encounter Cheat:
- Cheat: Encounter rare Pokémon more frequently.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010719D1” to increase the encounter rate of rare Pokémon in the wild.
Instant Level Up Cheat:
- Cheat: Instantly level up Pokémon.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01282ED1” and all Pokémon in your party will instantly level up to level 100.
Max Stat Cheat:
- Cheat: Maximize all Pokémon stats.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010042D6” to boost all of your Pokémon’s stats to their maximum values.
Unlimited TM/HM Cheat:
- Cheat: Obtain unlimited TMs and HMs.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01281BD3” and purchase TMs/HMs from any Poké Mart for free and as many times as desired.
Clone Pokémon Cheat:
- Cheat: Duplicate Pokémon in your party.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “0100D8CF” and deposit the Pokémon you want to clone in an empty box in the PC. Withdraw the Pokémon, and there will be two of them.
No Evolution Cancel Cheat:
- Cheat: Prevent Pokémon from canceling evolution.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “91C587DA” to stop Pokémon from canceling evolution if they level up during a battle.
Catch Trainer’s Pokémon Cheat:
- Cheat: Capture Pokémon owned by trainers.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010634D6” and use a Poké Ball during a battle to attempt to catch the trainer’s Pokémon.
Disable Battle Animation Cheat:
- Cheat: Turn off battle animations.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01000BD2” to disable battle animations, speeding up battles.
Instant Day/Night Cycle Cheat:
- Cheat: Change the time of day instantly.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010041D3” to toggle between day and night instantly.
Unlimited PC Item Storage Cheat:
- Cheat: Expand PC item storage limit.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “91A2DDCF” to have unlimited space for items in the PC storage system.
Infinite Battle Points Cheat:
- Cheat: Obtain unlimited Battle Points (BP).
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01FF4DD5” and visit the Battle Tower to earn infinite BP after each battle.
Always Critical Hit Cheat:
- Cheat: Ensure every attack lands as a critical hit.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “010042D2” to make all attacks during battles critical hits.
No Wild Pokémon Cheat:
- Cheat: Eliminate wild Pokémon encounters entirely.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01033BD1” to prevent any wild Pokémon from appearing while traveling through grassy areas or caves.
Unlimited Repels Cheat:
- Cheat: Extend the duration of Repel items indefinitely.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “01FF3ED1” to ensure Repel items never run out of effect, keeping wild Pokémon at bay for an unlimited period.
Max Happiness Cheat:
- Cheat: Maximize Pokémon happiness instantly.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “01FF35D1” to set the happiness level of all Pokémon in your party to its maximum value.
No Fog Cheat:
- Cheat: Remove foggy weather conditions.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “010006D5” to clear foggy weather conditions, improving visibility in certain areas.
Unlimited Berry Cheat:
- Cheat: Obtain unlimited berries.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “010F4ED5” and plant berries in the Berry Pots to harvest an unlimited supply of berries.
Instant Day Care Level Up Cheat:
- Cheat: Accelerate Pokémon level gain at the Day Care.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “0100FFD0” to make Pokémon level up faster while left at the Day Care.
Disable Trade Evolutions Cheat:
- Cheat: Remove the requirement for trading to evolve certain Pokémon.
- How to Use: Enter the cheat code “91A2DDD3” to enable Pokémon that normally evolve through trading to evolve by leveling up or using evolutionary stones.
No Badge Requirement Cheat:
- Cheat: Bypass the need for gym badges to control higher-level Pokémon.
- How to Use: Input the cheat code “0101F7D5” to allow full control over Pokémon of any level, regardless of the number of gym badges obtained.
Final Thoughts
Pokémon Crystal cheats open up a world of possibilities for players, offering enhancements, shortcuts, and new experiences. From accessing rare items to customizing gameplay, these cheats breathe fresh life into the timeless adventure of the Johto region. Whether seeking nostalgia or seeking an edge, these tried and tested cheats provide endless opportunities for exploration and enjoyment, ensuring that every journey through Pokémon Crystal is unique and memorable.