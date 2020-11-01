Enter Now and Win Yourself an Apple iPad Mini (256GB)

Apple products are often favored by a section of people in the society, and the Apple iPad Mini is one. This 256GB device is a beast in a compact device. After the launch of the iPad Mini 4 that was released in 2015, people forgot about the iPad Mini series until the launch of the 2019 version of the device.

From the 7.9” Retina display with True Tone and Wide Color to the A12 Bionic Chip, the device features smoother productivity with enhanced performance. You now have a chance to win the Apple iPad Mini (256GB) for yourself.

Let’s talk about the prize first and then the rules to enter.

Unlike the Android tablets that feature a much slower processor, the iPad Mini is an entirely different approach to remote working.

Aside from the ease of remote working, the tablet also features a separate touch ID fingerprint sensor for keeping your data safe and secure. The iPad Mini, along with the 256GB storage, features an 8MP back camera with a 7MP Facetime HD front camera.

The best thing about this device is that you get to enjoy the latest iPad Air features and functions in a compact tablet form. If you are an individual who wants the power of a desktop in a compact tablet, this is your best choice, if not the only one.

Along with the lightweight and sleek design, the iPad Mini also features a thin bezel for a premium look and feel. It also combines the crisp usage of the first-gen Apple pencil for enhancing your productivity for the better.

The iPad Mini also supports Apple’s Neural Engine with wide color support and dual-sim support to keep you connected throughout. The one slight drawback is the lack of face ID, and it features the standard home button in its place. And, the camera quality is pretty standard and doesn’t provide crisp and clear pictures.

Unlike the new iPad Pros available right now, this one has a headphone jack and a lightning connector at the bottom. The current variants of the same consist of the USB-C type connectors.

If you are concerned about the A12 processor, you don’t have to as the processor is pretty fast and glitch-free. It is the same processor present in the iPhone Xs and XR. Like the other iPads, it runs on iOS 12, which is pretty standard, yet again.

Summing up the features of the iPad Mini:

System – runs on the A12 Bionic Chip processor, which is found in the iPhone Xs and XR. It also runs on the iOS 12 operating system.

Display – 7.9-inch Retina display with True tone along with wide color.

Wireless connectivity – runs on the 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Battery life – provides up to 10 hours of battery life

Now that you know what to expect with the iPad Mini, let’s see what you need to do to win it. Luckily for you, entering this competition is a breeze. You have to fill out your details in the fields at the bottom of the page and then send it in. The competition begins on Nov 1st, 2020, and ends on Dec 31st, 2020.

You can apply for this contest as many times as you want. However, if you like to send in more than one entry each day, you need to use a separate email address. This competition is only open to those above the age of thirteen. Good luck!