CS2 Charms Explained: The Complete Guide for Counter-Strike 2 Players

Counter-Strike 2 has expanded its arsenal with an exciting new type of item—charms! This addition, introduced with the recent Armory update, marks a significant change for players who’ve long enjoyed CS2’s usual weapon skins and stickers. Now, there’s even more room for customization, as players can add these cute little dangling items to their guns, giving a fresh vibe to each match.
In this guide, we’ll explore everything there is to know about CS2 charms—from their styles and collections to how to attach them and where to get them. Let’s get started!
What Are CS2 Charms?
Charms are small, decorative trinkets you can attach to your guns in Counter-Strike 2. Unlike skins or stickers, they dangle and move as you play, adding a subtle touch of personality to your gameplay.
Though charms have no impact on gameplay mechanics, they add significant aesthetic value. Customizing your weaponry can help create an atmosphere that makes grinding those practice sessions just a little more enjoyable, and a charm reflecting your personality can turn heads in matchmaking.
For many CS2 players, charms are a way to represent their unique style. Teammates and opponents may not know you personally, but they can learn a little about you through the agents you pick, the skins you use, and now, the charms on your weapons.
How to Use Charms in CS2
Using charms in CS2 is a simple and intuitive process. You can acquire charms through the Armory pass in the game or purchase them directly on exeSkins.
Once you have a charm in your inventory, it’s just a matter of selecting it and choosing which weapon to attach it to. Keep in mind that charms can be attached to any weapon, except for CS2 knives. You’ll even get to decide where exactly on the weapon the charm will hang, which is an opportunity to get creative.
Important: Make sure to think about the charm’s positioning, as it will be visible during intense CS2 firefights, and you’ll want it to look just right!
Charm Collections in CS2
Currently, CS2 offers two primary charm collections: Missing Link and Small Arms. Each collection brings its own distinct style and personality to your weaponry.
- Missing Link Collection: These charms are designed as quirky sausage characters, each with unique facial expressions and color patterns. From scary, aggressive styles to comical and fun designs, there’s a sausage to suit every kind of player. There are 17 charms in total in this collection.
- Small Arms Collection: As the name suggests, this collection features miniature versions of well-known CS2 weapons. Some charms mimic the original weapons’ looks, while others are created with fantasy themes. This collection is perfect if you’re looking to create a complete matching weapon set.
Charms are also divided into different rarity levels, much like weapon skins:
- Extraordinary Collectibles: The rarest and most prestigious.
- Exotic Collectibles.
- Remarkable Collectibles.
- High Grade Collectibles: The most common rank.
Popular Charms and Their Details
Here are some highlights from the Missing Link collection:
- Hot Howl (Extraordinary) – Priced at around $49.90, this charm shows a fiery sausage with a snarling expression, perfect for aggressive players.
- Lil’ Monster (Exotic) – At $12.05, it’s a mischievous charm featuring a bright green tongue, adding a spooky vibe to your matches.
- Lil’ Whiskers (Remarkable) – This cat-themed charm, with cute sunglasses and an anime-style expression, comes in at $4.97 and is a fan favorite among feline lovers.
And from the Small Arms collection:
- Baby Karat T (Extraordinary) – This miniature version of the default Terrorist knife in CS2 is adorned with a golden color, priced at $68.46.
- Lil’ Squirt (Exotic) – A small replica of the M4A1-S with a bright color scheme, available for $9.00.
- Glamour Shot (Remarkable) – A shiny, glamorous replica of the USP-S, priced at $3.98.
Patterns and Customization
Similar to skins, some charms feature different patterns that slightly alter their appearance. These pattern variations are less extreme than the famous Fade patterns but can still add a bit of uniqueness to your charm. Color changes are subtle but can make a noticeable difference for players who care about every detail of their loadout.
The rarity of a charm plays a bigger role in its value than its pattern, but collectors often prefer specific shades or color schemes. Charms like Semi-Precious and Titeenium AWP may look completely different depending on the pattern they have.
Where to Buy CS2 Charms?
If you’re looking to buy charms, exeSkins is your go-to marketplace. It’s easy to navigate, offers a variety of items at competitive prices, and provides a secure platform for making your purchases. Whether you’re looking for something flashy or subtle, you’re sure to find a charm that fits your style.
Final Thoughts
Charms are a fantastic addition to CS2, offering another level of customization for players who love to express themselves. The current collections, Missing Link and Small Arms provide a range of options for every kind of player, and more charms are likely to be added in future updates.
Remember, charms with a trade lock will transfer that limitation to any weapon they’re attached to, so keep that in mind if you plan to resell your skins.
If you’re looking to spice up your gameplay and show off your unique style, consider picking up some charms on exeSkins and start customizing your loadout today!