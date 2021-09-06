Blue on the Bay Miami Condos

One of the most luxurious and comfortable residence complexes in Miami is, definitely, Blue on the Bay. Visit exploremiamirealestate.com/edgewater/blue-on-the-bay/ for more detailed information about this high, multi-story condominium. The building has 34 stories that feature 329 apartments. Hyperion Developments has finished the construction of Blue on the Bay Miami Condo back in 2005. Up to this day, the complex remains prestigious and incredibly pleasant to live in. The majority of apartments have a stunning view of Biscayne Bay, which makes Blue on the Bay so unique.

Blue on the Bay Condos Miami Features

The prices for Blue on the Bay condo Miami rent fluctuate from 3 thousand to 7,5 thousand dollars. Sums vary based on the number of bedrooms and the location of the residence, such as on a regular floor or in a penthouse. Each apartment is fully furnished with high-end fittings and appliances. All communications are connected to each residence, and the windows are floor-to-ceiling, which creates a beautiful view of the bay. Here are some of the things included in each apartment:

Stunningly designed kitchens with dishwashers, ovens, microwaves, and all other necessities

Glass-covered balconies

Top-quality refrigerators with dispensable ice

Internet, TV, and phone connection

High-end Italian furniture in bathrooms and kitchens

Marble flooring in baths

The apartment complex also includes a selection of facilities for the convenience of the residents. Here are some of the conveniences available:

24/7 concierge services

Big swimming pool with heating

Spa complex with massaging services

Club room

Fitness complex and more

Blue on the Bay Miami Condo has a convenient location that allows its residents to reach marketplaces, shops, and the art district situated very close. Some other destinations, such as beaches, the international airport, and Downtown Miami, can be reached by car in a short time.