Top White Motherboards In 2020

White motherboards are unique and specific to gaming computers. Finding budget-friendly white motherboards for the gaming rig from this handpicked list makes it easy for you to pick the best one for your PC. It can be daunting to know which is the best motherboard for gaming in a pool of brands and specifications available. All white motherboards have a classy look and are great for high performance, speed, and multitasking support.

White motherboards come in all form factors. The smaller the size, the pricier it gets as it is challenging to fit in all the components in a compact size. We have chosen the best white motherboards for you to make it easy. Gaming motherboards go beyond aesthetics and are built for performance. They are built to support high range or RAM with more slots than a standard motherboard. The number of ports, the chipset, and form factors is important to consider when it comes to choosing a white motherboard for gaming.

What to look for in a white motherboard

The number of RAM slots is essential to look for as it speeds up the processing and performance. Though you can start with 4GB RAM, it is ideal to have at least 16 GB RAM. The more slots the better as the data is processed with higher speed-boosting the overall performance and providing a better gaming performance. A lower RAM can disrupt gaming performance and makes it look choppy on screen.

Think of the size of RAM depending on how regular you are at gaming. Though it is better to have extra slots, you must also consider RAM that could be wasted. For a higher-end, complex gaming a 16GB RAM is good to go with.

Form factors come in all dimensions, shapes, and designs. As much as you can focus on the aesthetics, you can also look for unconventional or standard designs. Look for ports, expansion slots, power supply, connectors, and how they fit vertically and horizontally that is convenient for you to connect it to various input and output devices. Build the best white gaming motherboard with these factors in mind.

Best white motherboards

AM4 motherboards are durable and have superior aesthetic quality and performance. They are compatible with all AMD processors and CPUs. A super cost-effective model that comes with a great RAM speed and overclocking mechanism. Most of the features make it easier for you to reset and boost performance with this motherboard. The USB port is faster than the standard port and lets you charge USB devices even in sleep mode.

With numerous sockets and easy placement of slots and other connectors, maneuverability is easy. An all-in-one pack for regular gamers looking for a cost-effective and reliable motherboard. With numerous memory slots, you can add more RAM to boost the performance instead of replacing the RAM with that of a higher speed. Expansion slots let you connect various devices that allow high-speed data transmissions.

Features

3 PCI slots with 4 and 16 lane configuration for high-speed data transmission

4 DDR4 memory slots

E-key for Wi-fi only

Audio channel 7.1 for surround sound

XXl aluminum heat sink for better cooling

Futuristic form factors with CPU support for future Ryzen processors

8 power phase design supports extreme overclocking

Lightweight weighs 3.97 pounds

Easy BIOS reset

Good layout, easy to hook any connector

Specifications

CPU Socket: AM4

Chipset : AMD B550

Memory Slots: 4x 288 pin

Maximum Memory: 128 GB

Expansion slots: PCI express 4.0×16, 3.0×16, express x 1, M.2(socket(Key E)

Storage Devices: SATA 6.0GB/s x 6, SATA RAID

Onboard video chipset: Supports Directx 12, HDMI, D-sub ports, shared memory up to 16 GB

Audio chipset: Realtek ALC 1200, 7.1 channel

Dimensions : 12.0 x 9.6

Form Factor: ATX

LED Lighting: RGB

Pros

Durable design for heavy graphics cards

Integrated cover to protect all components on the motherboard

High-density glass fiber protects against humidity

Full spike protection against voltage fluctuations

Fast network speed and connectivity

Custom RGB synchronization

Easy to assemble

Cons

No onboard Wi-fi available

No option to switch off RGB when powered off

ASUS Prime series has been a huge hit with gamers for its overall form factors, effective cooling, and design. This is the motherboard with all the necessary features you are looking for to get started with gaming and graphics design. With a superior design and reasonable price, it comes with intelligent features that set it apart from most of the white motherboards. For Intel aficionados, this gig comes with superior performance with AI integration for cooling and overclocking.

All the features fit well in a single pack without any wastage. This is the PCB black with the white streaks just like Marty from the Madagascar movie. The white and silver gig adds an extra appeal making it look classier. The 10th generation Intel core processors come with an effective power supply, 2 heat sinks for extra cooling, and color-coded memory slots making installation of memory and graphics cards easy. The best motherboard that is built to get the job done without extra impressive tid bids that let you show off your talent for building systems.

Features

Robust chipset design

VRM 12+2 power phase design for optimizing voltage

SATA 6.0Gbps x 4 for high data speed and storage

PCI 4.0 x 4 expansion slots

Suitable for the first time and experienced gamers

Sturdy line-up design

2 different BUS speed in 16 lanes

5-ways optimization for superior overclocking and cooling

USB 3.0 Type C connectivity, Thunderbolt 3 header support, 2.5GB Ethernet port

Heatsink flexible to move and reinstall comes with thermal pads

Lightweight weighs 2.5 pounds

Specifications

CPU Socket: LGA 1200

Chipset : Intel Z490

Memory Slots: 4 DIMM, DDR4

Maximum Memory: 128 GB

Expansion slots: 1 x PCI 3.0 x 16, 3 x PCI 3.0 x 1

Storage Devices: 6 x SATA 6.0gbps, supports RAID 0,1,5, 10

USB : front 7, USB 3.0(3), USB 2.0 (4), rear 8 USB 3.2 TYPE-A(6), USB 2.0 (2)

Audio chipset: Realtek S1200A with amplifiers for an enhanced audio experience

Dimensions : 33.78 x 27.28 x 6.86 cms

Form Factor: ATX

Wireless : 802.11/a/b/g/n/ac

Pros

Powerful audio support

Solid build for durability

Full spike protection support

LED customization for various connectors

Easy to assemble

Aesthetically cool

Additional cooling bundle

The bi-directional speed with a single cable

One-click Turbo-LAN technology to change network speeds

Cons

Slightly priced

Want to run your gig at a lower or a higher power for longer periods? Sabertooth is your answer. The aesthetics, flexibility, and robustness are good enough for you to make this choice. This is the best white motherboard for those who enjoy spending long hours working on their system. Low maintenance, working on this gig is like waltzing through the time as it comes with dust guards protecting all the internal components from bathing in the moshpit of dust. You are going to forget vacuuming and looking for harder to reach areas with a teeny-tiny brush to get it off from all the dust.

Like a tough soldier and the invincible warrior, these motherboards have taken the hardest tests and not lost their moxie. The military print adds to the drama and essence of what they are built of. Speed, performance, durability, all in one go, and there, you have a hero, a stylized warrior in the making as Sabertooth. If only they could transform into hot wheels, like the Optimus Prime of the Transformers, but now that’s imagination gone too far. Superior performance with a cool head and the toughest beating is what it stands for, in its elegance and toughness.

Features

Optimized cooling with an additional fan and a port armor

Durable in all weather conditions and voltage vulnerabilities

Graphical one-click BIOS for the novice and the expert makes advanced mode search easy

Superfast onboard USB

Custom overclocking control

All white with a military print makes it a unique design

Dynamically adjusts to variable temperatures and voltages

Comes with a 3-year warranty

Dual ethernet makes internet connectivity flexible

Enhanced audio channels with sound clarity and greater amplification

Configurable headers are a boon for your passion to build customized systems

Specifications

CPU Socket: LGA1151

Chipset : Intel Z170

Memory Slots: 4 DDR4

Power phase: 8+4 Digi power phase design

Maximum Memory: 64 GB

Expansion slots: 3 x PCI 3.0 x 16, 3 x PCI 3.0 x 1

Storage Devices: 6 x SATA 6.0gbps, supports RAID 0,1,5,10, 1x M.2 socket with M key,

Ports : 6-USB(3.0,2.0), 8- USB(2.0,1.1) onboard and rear, HDMI

Audio chipset: Realtek ALC 1150, 8-channels for surround sound

Dimensions : 10.50 x 13.00 x 3.00 inches

Form Factor: ATX

Special features: Multi-GPU, OC design for extreme overclocking, TURBO LAN, anti-surge

Pros

Thermal cooling

Superior audio built

Boosting for USB charging

Backward compatibility with a VGA connector

Dual memory channels for extra speed

Easy to assemble

Easy BIOS reset

Cons

Heavyweight, weighs 5.5 pounds

Ideally suitable for hardcore gamers and those who don’t mind spending their money getting top-notch components onboard. The pristine white motherboard is a marvel and comes with features that can make you go ga-ga over the buy. The gig is a must-have for gaming online. It is built for the gaming LAN landscape. With numerous integrated components onboard, it makes a powerful gaming motherboard. The built-in exclusive gaming features boost the overall gaming experience for all kinds of games.

A noiseless motherboard that stays silent no matter how many processes are working in the background. Highly customizable components and features, this is the gig you can vie for, for a thrilling gaming experience. The built-in features are umpteen and provide the best gaming experience for the most complex and high-resolution games. The features this motherboard comes with makes you fall in love and look forward to the entire gaming experience.

Features

Built-in specialty gaming hardware and software tools boost the gaming experience

It comes with gaming hotkeys and single-line commands giving you complete freedom and control

Dedicated ports for gaming experience let you customize and execute multiple commands with a single click

Faster loading and speedy connect to storage devices when gaming online

Automatic detection of storage devices

VR compatible hardware and software

Dedicated sound card for utmost sound clarity

Low latency built makes effective use of CPU

Optimized memory layout for stable and high performance

Specifications

CPU Socket: 1151

Chipset : Intel H310

Memory Slots: 2 DDR4, dual channels

Power phase: 8+4 digi power phase design

Maximum Memory: 32 GB

Expansion slots: PCI 3.0 x 16, 2x PCI 3.0 x 1, PCI-E Gen

Storage Devices: 4 x SATA 6.0gbps, supports RAID, 1x M.2 socket

Ports : 2 x USB(3.1), 2 x USB(2.0) onboard and rear, HDMI

Audio chipset: Realtek ALC 887, 7.1-channels for surround sound

Dimensions : 22.6 x 18.54 x 2.54 cms

Form Factor: ATX

Special features: Multi-GPU, user-friendly BIOS and Debug mode, Core boost, audio boost, supports 9th and 8th generation Intel and Celeron processors.

Pros

Top performance and reliability

Easy setup and troubleshooting

Protection for all internal components

Best heat sink design for optimized cooling

Superior overclocking

In-built hardware gaming tools

Customized tuning for best performance under extreme conditions

Enhanced USB performance

Cons

No backward compatibility

Conclusion

We have chosen the best white motherboards 2020 for you to choose from. The ones listed here fit your budget as well as your level of gaming experience. With all the necessary components, the white motherboards mentioned here are your best bet for high performance, durability, and cost-efficient solution for an ideal build.