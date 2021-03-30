Should You Sell Your PS4 for a PS5?

The gaming world had been patiently awaiting the release of the next-gen home gaming console, the Sony PlayStation 5 for a fair while. Naturally, when it was launched in the global market in November 2020, avid gamers and in fact, the whole gaming fraternity collectively went berserk for good reason.

Sony’s ninth generation of video gaming consoles had quite a big pair of shoes to fill since it followed the widely acclaimed, massively popular PlayStation 4 released in 2013. Gaming aficionados expected it to give tough competition to its rival— the Xbox X Series and Series S, released in the same month. But, owing to the naturally steep price of the newly launched console, the question still remains: Should you sell your PlayStation 4 for a PlayStation 5? In this article, we take a detailed look at the pros and cons of upgrading your old Sony console to the latest offering from the gaming behemoth.

What made the PS4 great?

Before we begin to analyze the PS5, it is absolutely essential to understand what made the PS4 so successful.

In straightforward terms, Sony’s PlayStation 4 is a gargantuan success because it is simple. So simple, in fact, that many people almost consider it a PS3 but with better quality hardware. The specifications of the console say it all:

Main Processor:

CPU: x86-64 AMD “Jaguar”, 8 cores with a single-chip custom processor

GPU: 1.84 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine

Memory: GDDR5 8GB

Storage size: 500GB / 1TB (Depending on variant)

External dimensions: 265×39×288 mm (width × height × length)

Weight: 2.1 kg (approximately)

BD Drive: 6 CAV (6)

DVD Drive: CAV (8)

Input/ Output: 2 High speed USB 3.1 ports, 1 AUX port

Connectivity: Ethernet, IEEE 802.11, Bluetooth v4.0

AV output: HDMI port with HDR output supported

Included Peripherals in Package: 1 PlayStation 4 system, DualShock 4 Wireless controller, 1 Mono headset, 1 AC power cord, 1 HDMI cable, 1 USB cable

Another reason for its popularity was the launch price along with the PlayStation exclusive Triple-A launch games that came along with it like Call of Duty: Ghosts, Battlefield 4, Killzone: Shadowfall, The Last of Us Part 2, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uncharted 4, among many others. The third reason for the popularity of the PS4 was the fact that Microsoft placed a lot of consumer restrictions on the Xbox One, which left more users disgruntled at the latest console and wanting to invest in the PS4. The failed launch of the Nintendo Wii U also compounded this. Finally, it also didn’t hurt that the PS4 was a pretty sleek, aesthetically designed console for its time!

Features of the PS5

The brand new PlayStation 5 has two variants— a base model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray–compatible optical disc drive, and another Digital Edition without the drive. The latter is thus a lower cost alternative for gamers who prefer to buy games through digital download. The console also has haptic feedback and backwards compatibility, which makes it interoperable with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games. Let us take a keener look at the hardware specifications now:

Dimensions: Base- 390 mm × 260 mm × 104 mm, Digital- 390 mm × 260 mm × 92 mm

Weight: Base- 4.5 kilograms, Digital- 3.9 kilograms

CPU: Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 with frequency up to 3.5 GHz

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 SDRAM and 512 MB DDR4 RAM

Storage: High speed 825 GB SSD

Removable storage: Internal- NVMe M.2 SSD or External USB-based HDD

Display: HDMI: 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 4K UHD, 8K UHD

Graphics: AMD RDNA 2, 36 CUs at frequencies up to 2.23 GHz

Sound : Tempest Engine 3D Audio, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X (Blu-ray video &

UHD Blu-ray video), 7.1 surround sound

Connectivity: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, Ethernet

Input / Output: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 USB-C port, 1 HDMI

2.1 port

Online Connectivity: PlayStation Network, PlayStation Now

Comparison: PS4 vs PS5

There are quite a few factors to be considered in when pitting the PS4 against the Ps5. The first is the price: you can find the PS4 for anywhere between $210 and $325 on eBay, Amazon, or Decluttr, depending on which model you want to buy. The PS5, which is yet to be restocked in most places, retails for $399.99 or $499.99 based on the variant. The PS5 is a step up, obviously, in terms of specifications and has a massive edge when it comes to performance. However, the PS4 is yet to fade away from relevance, for some new PS5 game titles have also been announced for the PS4.

Upgrading from PS4 to PS5: Pros and Cons of the new console

Pros

The performance is exceptionally good

Old PS4 games perform better on the PS5

The PS5 home screen has easy navigation

The game line up seems to be promising

The DualSense Controller provides a sensational gaming experience with haptic feedback

The console is a gigantic powerhouse that supports backwards compatibility

Additional features like Ray tracing, full-resolution playback up to 120 fps, and VR Integration

Silent performance, no heating issues

Cons

The Explore tab of the user interface needs work

Not a lot of exclusive games launched yet

The DualSense Controller is a bit too big and bulky for heavy-duty gaming

Lower GPU and RAM than the Xbox Series X

Low storage space (around 600 GB)

The heavy price tag may be daunting for casual gamers

Final Take: Should you sell your PS4 for a PS5?

If you have plans to invest in a gaming console in the upcoming months, then Sony’s PlayStation 5 is definitely one of the best that money can buy right now. It is a powerful piece of tech that delivers a bang for your buck with an unmissable gaming experience that also has the best part of the PS4: the old and new exclusives. However, if your budget is a constraint, then the PlayStation 4 is a better choice with its time-tested quality, huge collection of games, increased affordability, and all-in-all smooth performance.