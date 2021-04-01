Caesars Slots Launches the world’s first-ever Slot Games for Cats!

One of the top free-to-play social casino games in the world, Caesars Slots, has just announced the launch of a new slot game designed for your pet!

The game, Caesars for Cats, launched today via YouTube, and in the promo video viewers will see an adorable pet cat, sitting on the sofa while their owner plays Caesars Slots on their mobile phone. The cat is left imagining a variety of adventures with their owner, including a shared bike ride, musical duet, and even a mountaineering expedition, before the scene changes to reveal the cat is just daydreaming.

According to the video it is “the world’s first and only digital entertainment platform designed specifically for felines. Every aspect of the interface has been redesigned to accommodate a cat’s unique physiology”.

The Caesars for Cats game has been created so owners can share the joy of Caesars Slots with their pet. The video shows a bored pet cat stuck at home getting the chance to play the new game, spinning wheels featuring cans of tuna, balls of yarn, and comfy cushions!

Caesars for Cats logo as it appears in the promo video. Credit: Caesars Slots

For those who have a pet cat, the new game means that play doesn’t have to be limited to only humans within households.

Players without a pet don’t have to miss out though, as Caesars for Cats has been designed with everyone in mind and includes a feature to offer a virtual pet.

Cat gets to grip with the new Caesars for Cats interface. Credit: Caesars Slots

For more information about Caesars, web players can visit https://www.caesarsgames.com, Android Players can visit https://pras.playtika.com/download/caesarsselect and iOS Players can visit http://apple.co/3cQcNlD