3 Gambling Games Making a Comeback

The number of people gambling at online casinos has increased in recent years, and it has not all been about roulette or blackjack (even though these games have seen a marked uptake as well), but other games have also found their share of new players and fans.

Part of the reason for this has been that, because online casinos are competing for customers, they are trying to increase both the variation of games on offer and the number of different options to play each of them.

This means that a new player has plenty to choose from at online casinos, and the option to play in ‘demo’ mode means they can see what is going on without risking any of their money.

Craps

While many people may have seen this game in the movies, very few know how it works. For new players, though, seeing a familiar name means they are likely to take a look at this rather than something like Sic Bo (more on that one next). The other reason why Craps is making a comeback is that it is easy to get to grips with, but on closer inspection, there is much more going on than simply trying to roll a natural or avoiding rolling ‘snake eyes’.

Sic Bo

This one is also becoming more popular, but strangely enough, because of its similarity in some ways to Craps. Many players find, though, that as Sic Bo is played with three dice instead of just two, on closer examination, they are about as similar as checkers and chess. There are different strategies and staking tactics that make both this and Craps increasingly popular at online gambling sites.

Players have the ability to bet on the outcome of the roll in a similar way to which players could at a roulette table, with the result not just dependent on the total, but if it is odd or even, among other permutations.

Bingo

The biggest of the comeback games, though, is bingo. While it was originally seen as just being for old people, after it has been given an online makeover, it has become more appealing to a wider range of people, especially a younger female demographic, who would not typically spend time or money at an online casino in larger numbers.

This makeover has included the additions of extra prizes, chat facilities during games (adding a social aspect not found in most casino games), and extensions to include both US and European versions offering options for both 75 and 90 ball games for players.

To wrap things up

The increase in players at online casinos has given some old forgotten games a new lease of life. With almost everybody with access to a mobile phone or tablet having the possibility of a casino in the palm of their hands, it means games are not just played by those who would normally go to a casino. This has led to more diverse games being played, and games like Craps, Sic Bo, and most prominently bingo making a strong comeback.