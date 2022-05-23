When you plan to gamble online, especially in a slot game, the last thing you want to think about is whether or not you’re playing at a reputable casino or not. After all, you want to make sure that you’re not risking your money at a game that is operating illegally. Are you worried that you might be giving money to a slot that is operating illegally? Worry no more, and we are going to list down the most famous and well-reputed Novoline slot games here today so that you can enjoy your gaming experience without holding back.

Apart from this, you can also check out another reputed casino – the Vulkan Vegas and utilize this code Vulkan Vegas 25 euro bonus to gain bonus money for a larger shot at winning. Now let us take a look at some of the best Novoline slot games that you can choose from.

These are the best Novoline slot games to start with:

Book Of Ra

Columbus

Sizzling Hot

Sizzling Hot Deluxe

Power Star

Dolphins Pearl

Book Of Ra

This popular slot has 9 paylines and 5 reels and a wide range of scatter symbols, free spins and wilds to make it easy for players to win more. There are additional symbols that resemble ancient scrolls, pharaohs, scarabs and even the Book of Ra to be more in sync with the ongoing theme. The theme is based on the Egyptian legend of Ra – the Sun god. The minimum and maximum bet ranges are between 2.02 to 5. 10 free spins are triggered once you land on 3 wild symbols in a row, which is the Book of Ra icon.

Columbus

This classic slot game allows a player to embark on an adventurous journey like Columbus, at the same time giving them an opportunity to win big bucks. It is a 5 reel and 9 payline game with amazing graphics and free spins galore. The Scatter symbols are three of Columbus’s ships – Santa Maria, Pinta and Nina. If you land on 3 or more of any of these scatter symbols, it automatically triggers 10 free spins. There are also golden ships which are Wild symbols that act as substitutes for other symbols.

Sizzling Hot

This offering from the house of Novoline is a classic 5 reel slot where you can have the chance to double up your wins. It has 5 paylines and a fresh fruity theme, which is a refreshing change in the cluttered world of online slot games. The Scatter symbol is that of a Yellow Star, if you land 3 or more of these, you win big. The gamble feature gives the player a chance to double their winnings, and with an RTP of 95.66%, this game is a sure win.

Sizzling Hot Deluxe

This is a more beefed-up and grander version of the original Sizzling Hot instalment from Novoline. This is 5 reels and 5 paylines online video slot that also has a fruit machine theme as its base. A refreshing UX and similar features allow you to double your winnings with the Gamble feature and make the most of your playing experience.

Power Star

The Power Star slot machine has a fruit theme and comes in 5 reels and 10 paylines format. The signature feature of Novoline is also available here – the Gamble feature which allows you to double your winnings. The Power Star Fruit symbol acts as a Wild symbol that you can use to substitute any other symbol.

Dolphins Pearl

This instalment from Novoline is aquatic themed as the name suggests. The slot comes with 9 paylines and 5 reels, and this slot game also features the classic Gamble feature, which is common across most Novoline slot games. This feature allows you the chance to double the winnings and push your luck to make the most out of the game. Beautiful deep-sea creatures are a part of the graphics, which enhances the user experience by several folds.

The creatures are not just in the form of decorations but also feature as symbols and are prominent in the gameplay itself. Starting from stingrays, pearl oysters, lobsters, sea horses, and dolphins to fishes, the symbols are spread across all levels of the game. The pearl oyster serves as the Scatter symbol, while the dolphins serve as the Wild symbols. Landing 1 or more wild symbols gets you the chance of 3x multipliers that you can use to your advantage. 3 or more scatter symbols bring you closer to triggering bonus rounds.

Slot games have been around for several decades and have had the time to build a strong foundation in the minds of players all across the globe. This has led to its immense success and longevity. These were the best Novoline slots that you can choose from and experience the journey your own way.