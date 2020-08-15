5 Online Casino Gaming Trends to look out for this year

The world of online casino gaming is constantly evolving; whether that’s to incorporate and take advantage of emerging technology, or simply to reflect the wants and wishes of casino fans across the planet. It’s safe to say therefore that new trends are common, and here are five to look out for in 2020!

More Live Dealer Games

Casino fans have long been drawn in by the rush and allure of attending a casino in person. However, whilst slots and other games can be easily replicated via the internet, table games like blackjack which use live croupiers have struggled to match the intimacy and thrill of a real casino.

Live streaming is seeking to redress that balance. Rather than a randomised number generator flipping the cards, a real life dealer, which players can interact with, is sure to convince some of the more sceptical punters who insist the games cannot be replicated faithfully via the net, to give online gaming a chance.

You’ll likely find a wider range of live dealer games at the newest casino sites and you can get the lowdown on the best new casino sites at new-slotsites.com. That’s not to say that live dealer games can’t be found at more established online casino platforms, though; just make sure you check out their catalogues before you sign up and start playing.

Cryptocurrency Transactions

It’s probably safe to say that cryptocurrency isn’t going away. These revolutionary online payment systems operate via blockchain, a technology which uses “blocks” – non amendable records managed by a complex computer system and secured via cryptography.

Casinos have been quick to realise the benefits of such a system, with the use of smart contracts to pay out quickly and securely, giving them an advantage over traditional currencies, or paper money in a physical casino.

Whilst it remains a niche system understood and used primarily by the tech savvy, it’s increasing popularity and prevalence is bound to make more people, and online gaming companies, sit up and take notice.

New Gaming Habits

Think for a moment how rapidly the world of betting has changed. Less than a decade ago, placing a bet for most people involved attending a bookies in person, writing down your bet with a tiny blue pen and handing it over to a surely teenager who looked barely old enough to work there.

Now that most of the Western world has a smartphone, casinos have wasted no time in developing mobile games. The world of online gaming itself has evolved, with the rise of leaderboards and social gaming, as well as huge enhancements in video games, allowing friends and family to compete against each other in online games.

As this brave new world continues to expand, expect to see more of the casino games you love grow on online platforms.

Artificial Intelligence and improved user experience

Like cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence is an area of technology which has developed at lightning speed over the past few years. Again, it also has the capacity to confuse.

Put simply, information is fed into a computer, to allow it to perform its primary function. Artificial intelligence allows computers to use such information to improve itself with the data it has been fed.

So how does this apply to online gaming? Firstly, players can be given suggestions for games based on their previous favourites.

Customer support also has the capacity to improve with artificial intelligence. Chatbots can learn how to respond better to queries based off previous interactions, which may again convince more of those suspicious about online gaming to try their luck online.

Virtual Reality Casinos

Yet another exciting area of tech which is finally taking off after years of tentative development. After making its mark to some success in other areas of gaming, casinos are beginning to implement this technology.

Poker is a game where virtual reality is already being used to affect, allowing players to replicate the thrill of a casino and croupier at home.

VR is still in its infancy, and sketchy graphics and gameplay leave many unconvinced, but its potential is staggering, and it will doubtless continue to make waves into the gaming world.