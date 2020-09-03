A Look At Amazon’s ‘New World’ Preview

The last few days have seen hundreds of thousands of players testing Amazon’s first big step in to the world of MMORPG’s with their new title New World. The current release of the game is a preview that is somewhere between the alpha and beta stage of the game, and with the beta set to come early next year, the preview is a good indicator of what to expect from the game – and although a little mixed from many users, early signs are already looking good on the review front.

It does stray somewhat from the typical experience that players may be used to however, it has a modern action styled combat for gameplay somewhat similar to what may be found in a single player title like Dark Souls, and whilst the Player vs Environment and Player vs Player experience has been somewhat lacking on the preview, the trade skill system in the game has really shined through. Each player can level different gathering professions such as mining, herbing, logging and skinning and then use those to level secondary professions such as forging and armorsmithing – much of the process is automated and it’s likely that there’s a lot to be added to the system, but early impressions are very good here. Think of old trade skill heavy games such as RuneScape but brought into a full and more fleshed out world.

The game has experienced some recent delays, initially set to release in August but pushed back to 2021, the current preview serves as a great example of what is to come. Closed Beta will start a little before release with the current date set as Spring 2021, and many users will be hoping that many of the features will be a little more refined and fleshed out, particularly the questing system in the game which as it stands is a little flat. The preview will end on September 5, depending on your time zone, so there’s still plenty of time for players to explore the world a little more before a small drought before the game release.

New World is certainly still very unpolished and has a long way to go, but with the current build many of the bug bears were very much expected – already building up a big fanbase however the game will certainly have a good following on launched with the big hope now being that there aren’t a large number of pay to win systems implemented at a later date, or some of these previously mentioned slot style reward spins.