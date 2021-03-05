Australia’s Most Played Casino Games

For many years, Australian gamblers have been enjoying the thrill of casino games and have been playing to win some great payouts. When it comes to gambling, Australia is one of the leaders in the world and residents can find many land venues offering a variety of casino games to play for real money. Land-based gambling is completely legal in the country and there is at least one casino resort in every province.

Players in Australia have diverse tastes when it comes to gambling. When visiting any of the operating land casinos, you will be able to find a great assortment of games, so every player will have options to engage in thrilling action. Here, we take a look at the types of games that most Aussie players enjoy. These can be found at most of the casino resorts in the country and many local pubs and restaurants also offer real money gaming machines.

Pokies

Pokies are games of chance and they have long been the preferred casino game for Aussie players. These games are the same as the slots found at Canadian or US casinos. At local pubs or land-based venues, players will find hundreds of pokie machines scattered about. These games are easy to play, require no special skills, and are affordable for most players.

There are different types of pokies that can be found at casinos, including three reel classic games, the latest video pokies, and high paying progressive jackpot games. All of these games work in the same manner. Players will choose a bet and spin the reels. The results are determined by a random number generator and payouts are automatically awarded at the end of each spin.

Pokie machines are available at all gaming venues in Australia and more than $11 billion is bet on these games alone each year.

Roulette

Australian players seem to be drawn to games of chance. In addition to the pokie machines, Aussie gamblers can also be found crowded around the roulette tables at popular casinos in the country. This game is easy to play and offers many betting options. Players can place small or large wagers and most tables offer bets that will suit any budget.

Random and lucky bets can yield some impressive payouts at these tables. Most roulette games featured at Australian casinos are American Roulette games, but there are casinos that also offer European and French roulette. Bets often start at just $5 and can go as high as $5,000 for high rollers.

With roulette, there are not many strategies that can be used when playing. In fact, the only strategies players will use are betting strategies, where they increase or decrease bets based on whether they win. There are no guaranteed tricks that can be used to predict the result of the game.

Blackjack

The game of blackjack is also quite popular in Australia and it is a widespread game that can be found at all of the major casino resorts. The variations of the game will vary depending on what region you are in. One version that is often played by Aussies is Pontoon. This blackjack game was popularized in Australia and it is similar to Spanish 21. In Aussie casinos, Pontoon is referred to as Australian Blackjack.

The thing that makes Australian Blackjack unique is that eh dealer only deals themselves one card. The second card is not dealt until all players have made their decisions. This changes the strategy that is needed to play slightly, but players will still follow the basic rules of blackjack while playing and will use the general concept of basic blackjack strategies.

Gambling Online

While Aussies have access to all of their favorite games at land casinos throughout the country, many turn to online casinos to have 24-hour access to thousands of game titles. There are no licensed online casinos operating in Australia, but there are a number of offshore sites that gladly accept players and offer top-notch games from leading providers.

Those that love the thrills of card and table games will benefit from online casinos that feature live dealer games. These offer the most realistic experience and players can find some great variations of blackjack and roulette. Online casinos also have no shortage of pokies. With sites using the most trusted software, players can find many themed games that support various bet amounts and offer handsome payouts.

Playing online is a great alternative to visiting a land casino and Aussies will find all of the games they enjoy. With the ability to play on a PC or mobile device at any time and the offering of more games as well as handsome bonus offers, players from Australia have been enjoying the thrills of online gambling when they are not at their favorite land venues.