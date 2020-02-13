Casino Games | The Most Interesting Casino Games Out There

These Are the Most Interesting Games You Will Find at Casinos

There will obviously be a lot of discrepancy when it comes to what the most interesting casino games are. After all, we are all individuals and we all like different things. For instance, I might like to play blackjack as I enjoy card counting, while someone else might enjoy slots because there is no thinking required. Below are what we believe to be some of the more interesting casino games – you can obviously feel free to disagree.

Blackjack

What makes blackjack a highly interesting game for us is the fact that it is simply you against the dealer. The dealer’s hand is the only one that you should be interested in. Everyone else at the table could have a better hand than you, but that does not matter so long as your hand is better than the dealer’s hand.

Furthermore, there are a number of different strategies that you can use when playing blackjack to improve your chances of winning. It is interesting to take the time to learn these different strategies and then try to apply them when you are playing the game. If you are from New Zealand and would like to learn more about the different strategies that can be applied to different casino games, then please feel free to follow the link provided.

Another thing that should interest you about blackjack is that it has a low house edge. In fact, it has the lowest house edge out of all the games that you will find at a casino. For instance, if you find a variety of blackjack that has a decent set of rules and you use a basic strategy while playing, you could find that the house edge is around 0.3%. Even with blackjack varieties where the rules are less favorable, you will still find a house edge of just 1%.

Video Poker

A video poker game is much like a slot machine, but you have much higher odds of winning when playing video poker. Having better odds of winning is something that really should interest everybody.

Another game that makes video poker interesting is that the pros outweigh the cons quite significantly. For example, video poker uses a random number generator that replicates the odds that you would come across if you were playing poker with an actual deck of cards. This means that if you need a King to complete your straight, you can calculate your chances of getting that King as there are 4 Kings in a deck. When you are playing a slot game, there is no way of predicting the likelihood of a certain symbol appearing.

Furthermore, some video poker varieties such as Jacks or Better have an RTP of around 99% if you play while using a particular strategy. On the other hand, you will rarely find a slot game with such a high RTP rate.

Like with the majority of games that you can find at casinos, you can apply different strategies to try and improve your chances of winning. Learning the different strategies to increase your odds of winning is interesting and fun as it makes you feel like you have some control over your own destiny.

Baccarat

This is an interesting casino game because it is different to the other table games that you will find at a casino. This is a card game, but no player that is sitting at the table is given their own hand. How does that work? Well, the dealer gives out two cards to the Player and two cards to the Dealer. Those sitting at the table must then place their wages on whether they think the Dealer, or the Player will have the best hand. If a player thinks that the two hands will be of the same value, then they can also bet on a Tie. Depending on the hands, a third card might be given to the Player or the Dealer.

This game is very interesting because it is fast paced. Furthermore, if you are not interested in learning a strategy to improve your chances of winning, then you really should consider giving baccarat a try.

Roulette

Among the more sophisticated gamblers, roulette is often looked down upon due to the belief that it is a game that lacks any skill whatsoever. However, in our humble opinion, it is a very interesting game if you are looking for a casino game where you do not have to do an awful lot of thinking.

After a long day at work, the last thing that you want to do is come home and then have to start using your brain again. Roulette gives you the chance to unwind while having the possibility of winning some money at the same time. What’s not to like about that?

