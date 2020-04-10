Does Statistics Help to Win in Roulette?

The game of roulette is so popular that it has become a kind of casino symbol. Millions of people of all ages, sexes and social backgrounds get huge wins in this game every day. Some players develop their systems, others use ready-made strategies. Roulette statistics allow you to track the results of past games and if you are lucky, periodically win.

What is roulette?

The game of roulette is quite exciting. Its name comes from the French word roulette, which can be translated as a small wheel. Roulette consists of a table with a marking and a special wheel. In the manufacture of parts, only valuable varieties of wood are used. All parts are carefully processed and adjusted to ensure the smooth sliding of the wheel. When installed in the casino gaming room, roulette is carefully horizontally aligned.

In the circle of the playing field, there are 37–38 pockets/cells. The amount depends on the type of roulette. Following it, the table is also marked. There are three main types of roulette:

It has only one sector “zero” – (0). It differs from the European in a few different rules such as En Prison. American roulette. It has two “zero” sectors – (0) and (00). The second zero brings owners doubled income (the chance of it to fall is 5.2%).

It is generally accepted that the arrangement of roulette numbers corresponds to the calculations of the 17th-century French mathematician B. Pascal.

The holes in the playing field are colored red and black, one (two in the American version) is green. This is what the zero looks like.

The diameter of the roulette wheel is about 0.9 meters, and the six-gram ivory ball is 18–21 mm. The European table is smaller than the American. Since American has an additional field for betting on one wheel. The order of numbers is also different.

Who needs roulette statistics and why?

Since the inception of the game, there have been rumors that there are certain patterns that provide guaranteed winnings in roulette. It is difficult to establish what exactly makes players believe in it. But they always tried to figure out or guess the 100% winning number. They will do the same in the future.

The mathematical model of roulette is as follows: 37 elements of possible outcomes, 1/37 – the probability of each of them falling out. Hoping for intuition and betting on a “lucky” number, expecting a favorable outcome – the strategy is far from the most successful. Experts estimate such chances at only 2.63%.

But players are trying to build new winning strategies based on past statistics. However, there are no “good” mathematical systems for playing roulette. That’s because the casino always wins in this game.

Online Roulette Games

The sight of roulette with a ball running in a circle is capable of enchanting and inspiring the hope of a huge win. But not everyone can visit the casino in Monte Carlo or Las Vegas. Roulette statistics show that Las Vegas has lost its former appeal. The reason is still unknown. Previously, only the rich could afford such a luxury, but with the advent of the Internet, roulette has become publicly available. Using a high-quality roulette simulator, you can, while at home, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a casino and feel the excitement of the game. Roulette online allows you to:

Play for free using virtual money without time limits.

Develop your strategy in roulette.

Have round-the-clock access to online casinos.

Log in to your account from any gadget.

Play roulette online without registering.

What should I look for when choosing an online casino?

To play roulette, you should look for a resource where:

The European version of the game is available; There is an MD5 encryption system operating in-game.

Every day, new resources appear on the network that offers a game of roulette for money. Therefore, you need to be careful about checking the casino for honesty. You should read the reviews of visitors to the site on third-party forums. Additionally, you need to familiarize yourself with the guarantees. A guarantee means access to game statistics. Not all online casinos provide this service.

Of course, the above verification methods are not a guarantee of the decency of the organizers of Internet roulette. Therefore, cryptographic algorithms were developed. For example, the MD5 cryptographic algorithm from Professor Ronald L. Rivest was originally used to verify data for integrity and authenticity. The 128-bit input data conversion algorithm has become the guarantor of honesty for self-respecting online casinos. The check should be available both on the gaming site and when using third-party resources. An additional guarantee is the number of payment systems used by roulette with a withdrawal of money. The more of them available, the more reliable the game service is.