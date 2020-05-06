Gambling Entertainment Ideas for Quarantine

The COVID-19 pandemic hit us all quite hard. The self-isolation and quarantine measurements imposed by the authorities are for our own good, but staying at home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week can take a price on your mental health. After cleaning the entire kitchen and taking care of that light fixture you were planning to repair for the past six months, there is often not much left to do. If you like to gamble, things get even worse as visiting your local casino or bookie is out of the question. In times like these, it is best to follow guidelines provided by health specialists, and stay reasonable. To help you pass the time we listed some of the best gambling ideas for quarantine.

Find a New Online Casino

Did you know how online casinos basically compete on who will have the best welcome offer? If you are stuck in a rut, make sure to find top 5 safe gambling websites with a license, and pick one that suits you best. Before making a deposit, make sure to check out not only whether the casino site has a proper license, but also what types of bonuses it offers, how it handles withdrawals, what payment methods are available and, of course, what types of games does it have to offer.

The last things you want to check are the terms and conditions. Transparent and honest online casinos don’t have anything to hide and they will publish their T&C so you can access them before you even register. Every promotion, tournament or competition will have rules listed right next to the offer to ensure that players understand how to reach the wagering requirement. Licensed and regulated online casinos usually have a set of strict rules they have to follow, so they won’t mess around and will provide all the information you need on time.

Play New And Exciting Slots

Every day, at least a dozen new slots see the light of the day. If you have a bad habit of playing only good old titles like The Book of the Dead and Mega Moolah, maybe it is time to consider something new and exciting.

Visit your favorite online casino, and check out slots under the category marked as “New”. There, you will find plenty of new titles in different genres. Some of the most popular themes are Irish and Egyptian but don’t hesitate to play slots with maritime and steampunk themes, or maybe even a slot branded with a certain superhero or movie franchise. Some of the most popular slots released in February and March 2020 are Cleopatra Gold (IGT), Multifly (Yggdrasil), Riches of Robin (Play’n Go) and 9 Pots of Gold (Microgaming).

Try Live Casino

Let’s face it: none of us will have a chance to enter a real brick-and-mortar casino anytime soon, so why not try playing in a live casino. Live casinos will provide you all the excitement and thrill of a real casino visit, but you can feel it all from the comfort of your own home. Most popular online casinos offer this feature, so why not use it?

Live casino features games with real, professional dealers who use real equipment and deal you with real playing cards. Their actions are streamed in real-time, from luxurious studios that look like real casinos. Whether it’s blackjack, roulette or poker, you have to find a place at the table, just like in a real casino. One of the best characteristics of live casinos is that you can chat with your dealer and other players and share impressions, so you won’t feel stuck at home.