How Sound Engineering in Novomatic Slot Machines Make it Appealing

The high-volatility Novomatic slot has kept players entertained for many years. Novomatic has several brands under it, including the popular Greentube. This means it’s very likely that your favorite slots are powered by this very Austrian giant.

The growing popularity of this slot machine producer speaks a lot about their mastery in slot machine design and engineering. The semantics, the animations, the sound, everything in combination produce positive neurological feedback. It’s not the winnings that the gambler pursues, but the same feedback from the slot machine that is usually accompanied by a win.

The Sound Design in Novomatic Slots

If you’ve ever played a Novomatic slot, you can recall the distinct bell sound, though the music score has been reworked in the deluxe editions, the sound is still recognizable.

The original set of sounds that are grouped together contextually, like the trill sound the slot machine makes on winning a large sum of money, are the classic slot machine sounds and differ from the deluxe version.

The deluxe version features gentler sounds as compared to the rough and abrupt style of the former.

The previous version was meant to emulate the experience of the physical slots in halls, halls which were very noisy and needed the sounds to be rough and sudden, but that’s not the case online. The sounds of the deluxe version are exactly what online casinos need.

The Psychology Behind the Sound Design

Sounds such as bells and whistles were used by the Russian psychologist, Ivan Pavlov, in his experiments of classical conditioning. In 1902, in his famous experiment, Pavlov stated the idea that dogs don’t learn to salivate (whenever they see food) as they don’t need to, but instead are conditioned to.

Such sounds stay in our memories within the context associated with the sound, just like the sounds of the slot machines that are connected with the pleasure of winning a lot. It’s pleasant to listen to these groups of sounds, as they are associated with every event you enjoy and crave for.

The Sound Code

Different letter symbols make sounds that vary in length; some are sudden, others are longer. Pictures have unique sounds of their own, young and old alike. The short sounds of young pictures are sudden, while the older pictures have melodious sounds and so on.

With such a sound code set in place, the player associates the group of sounds with the winning size. Just like in cinematography, where the climactic events are accompanied by a specific background score, enforcing the necessary mood and atmosphere, the slots do the same with its sound code, and the player ends up playing not for the wins but for experiencing the very feeling.