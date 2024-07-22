How to Make Drake in Infinite Craft: Step-By-Step Guide

Infinite Craft is a cool online game. It works by creating and combining things from four basic elements. As you experiment and make more items from these basic elements, you discover new elements.
Seasoned players in Infinite Craft are too ahead in the game, making universes and time. If you’re one of the seasoned players now stuck in your journey trying to understand how to make drake in infinite craft, you’re at the right place.
Keep reading this article to learn how to make drake in infinite craft.
What is Drake in Infinite Craft?
The surprising bit about creating drake in Infinite Craft is there are two items you can create and both of them are called Drake. Drake is a popular dragon-like creature.
The hype for Drakes emerged from the popular world building game, Minecraft. Drakes are similar to dragons, but weaker in nature.
In Infinite Craft, you can create a dragon-like creature called Drake if you combine the right elements. Apart from the Minecraft popular creature, you could also create Drake! Yes, as in Drake the popular singer. Let us dive into discovering how you could create both of them on Infinite Craft.
What Are The Four Basic Elements In Infinite Craft?
There are four basic elements that you start out with the first time you play infinite craft. These elements are:
- Earth: Earth represents the ground, stone, dirt, and various minerals of the game. You can create all geographical elements found on the lithosphere through this element..
- Water: This element includes all kinds of water bodies – ocean, lakes, rivers, geysers. All of it.
- Air: This element encompasses the atmosphere, wind and weather conditions within the game.
- Fire: Fire represents flame, lava, and other sources of heat or combustion that evolve in the game.
How To Make Drake In Infinite Craft?
Now that you know your four basic elements in Infinite Craft, making a Drake is quite easy. Remember that right now we are learning how to make drake in infinite craft, as in the ender dragon. Here are all the steps to creating a drake:
- Water + Water = Lake
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Earth + Lake = Swamp
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Fire + Swamp = Dragon
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Lake + Continent = America
- Continent + America = North America
- Water + North America = Canada
- Dragon + Canada = Drake
How To Make Drake In Infinite Craft: The Singer
Yes, did you know this? You can also create Drake the singer on Infinite Craft. Drake, is a popular singer and rapper from Canada. You must be more familiar with the name from the recent ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, we are not here to learn about the beef between the artists, let us learn how to make Drake the singer on Infinite Craft.
Here are the steps to creating Drake the singer on Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Water = Rock
- Wind + Water = Wave
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Wave + Steam = Surf
- Surf + Wave = Surfer
- Rock + Surfer = Rockstar
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Water + Water = Lake
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Rockstar + Duck = Drake
What Can I Make With Drake In Infinite Craft?
You don’t have to stop your combinations on Infinite Craft just after making Drake, you can do a lot of other things after creating Drake in Infinite Craft. That is the fun with the game of Infinite Craft, the limits of creating new items is endless, you might even discover items that the app developers have not yet released the hacks to!
Here are all the combinations you can make using Drake in Infinite Craft:
- Drake + Dance = Hotline Bling
- Drake + Song = Rihanna
- Drake + Lake = Loch Ness Monster
- Drake + Game = Throne
- Drake + Ocean = Sea Dragon
- Drake + Internet = Memes
- Drake + Vodka = Drakov
- Drake + Album = Views
- Drake + Taylor Swift = Drake Swift
- Drake + Lady Gaga = Bad Romance
- Drake + Elton John = Tiny Dancer
- Drake + Messi = Ronaldo
- Drake + Mario = Dry Bones
- Drake + Jazz = Dizzy
- Drake + Kanye West = Drakeye West
- Drake + Party = Rave
- Drake + Beyonce = Lemonade
- Drake + Pop = Drake Bell
- Drake + Snoop Dogg = Snoop Lion
- Drake + Apple = Applejack
Tips To Enhance Player Experience on Infinite Craft
Here are a few tips to enhance your Drake crafting experience and other items on Infinite Craft:
Explore the Infinite Craft Community: The online forums of the game, the fan-made wiki page and other guides really exhilarate the gaming experience on Infinite Craft. You can engage in conversation with other players and learn how they unlock new experiences. You can also help other players by sharing your experience too.
Experiment with Mods: Mods help with introducing new elements and crafting mechanics You can also find pre-made Drake models. Check out Infinite Craft Mods for a better gaming experience.
Gather Elements Efficiently: Master the art of gathering and creating with elements. Familiarize yourself with understanding combining which element with what other element derives what kind of a new element. Following the pattern you could create various other elements, just like that.
Wrapping Up
Any and every game is about practice, exploring and learning how the nuances of the game work. It is especially important in the case of Infinite Craft where the entire gaming experience depends on how well you can find new combinations to make new elements. We hope this article helped you to understand how to make drake in infinite craft. Keep playing and keep combing on Infinite Craft, to become the ultimate MVP!