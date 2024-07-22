How to make the Ultimate Black Hole in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lives true to its name. In its deep immersive and expansive universe there are no limits to the wonders you can create. It goes from towering skyscrapers to intricate redstone contraptions, players harness their creativity to build the unimaginable. But perhaps one of the most intriguing challenges is mastering the art of crafting a black hole.
In this comprehensive guide, let us delve into the secrets of creating your very own black hole in Infinite Craft, step by step.
What Is Infinite Craft?
In the rare occurrence that you have stumbled onto this article and don’t know what Infinite Craft is, let us enlighten you. And while we’re at it, we suggest that you should really play this really fun object building game, it’s almost like unlocking new items each way you go.
Infinite Craft is an online game where the catch is that you can pretty much build anything you want out of thin air. So in short, it’s a creation game. You start off with four basic elements: Fire, Water, Earth and Wind. When you mix these four basic elements together, you get new elements and items.Now, you can combine the basic elements with these new items to create further items. Sounds fun, right?
The more combinations you experiment with, the more items you get. And just like this, if you keep combining and experimenting you will also know how to make a hole in infinite craft, a black hole to be precise?
How To Make Hole In Infinite Craft?
Now let’s get on with the juicy stuff. Now that we know a little more about Infinite Craft and how it works, let’s learn how to build a black hole in infinite craft. Well the first thing to know about making a black hole in Infinite Craft, is to combine the four core elements first to make stuff out of them.
So essentially the combo goes a little like this sequence:
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Wind + Earth = Dust
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Dust + Engine = Vacuum
- Fire + Vacuum = Black Hole
You can also make Black Hole in Infinite Craft by adding Galaxy + Galaxy together. Here is an easy sequence to do that:
- Fire + Earth = Star
- Star + Air = Galaxy
- Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
How To Make Universe Using Black Hole In Infinite Craft
Now that we have created the Black Hole in Infinite Craft, what else can we make using the Black Hole? Well let’s start easy, and create The Universe.
Dark Universe in Infinite Craft
If you take the Universe created by Black Hole in Infinite Craft and add it further with a few more combinations, you can also unlock the Dark Universe and Multiverse too! Here is how:
- Moon + Black Hole = Dark Side
- Universe + Universe = Multiverse
- Dark Side + Multiverse = Dark Multiverse
- Universe + Dark Multiverse = Dark Universe
What Else Can You Make Using Black Hole In Infinite Craft?
Universe is not the only thing that you can make once you have Black Hole in Infinite Craft. There are a lot of things you can create by mixing Fire and Black Hole together. Here is everything:
Black Hole And Fire Combinations
Merging Fire and Black Hole together creates the Big Bang. Yes, the beginning of the Universe is created by combining Black Hole and Fire in Infinite Craft!
You can also make this combination if you have a fireball or eruption unlocked.
Black Hole And Water Combinations
If you combine water and black hole together you will form a drain. Although this sounds like a simple element to make, drain helps in unlocking better items in the long run.
Black Hole And Earth Combinations
When you combine air and Black Hole together, it simply gives you back a hole as the element.
Other Black Hole Combinations in Infinite Craft
There are many other combinations you can try with Black Hole on Infinite Craft to make better items and use those items in combination to make even better items. Here are some of them:
- If you’re looking to make Quagmire in Infinite Craft, you can make it using Black Hole. Combine Swamp and Black Hole to get Quagmire.
- You can combine stone, boulder or rock with Black Hole to create Gravity.
- If you combine Amber, Steam or Monkey with Black Hole, you will get Time.
- Combination of Tornado and Black Hole will give you Singularity.
Wrapping Up
Once you have Black Hole discovered on Infinite Craft, the amount of items you can create in combinations is infinite. All you have to do is keep experimenting, being creative and having fun. It is a game at the end of the day, so enjoy the process!