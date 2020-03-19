Online Casino Gaming in New Zealand

While gambling in New Zealand has existed for centuries, there have been periods where it has undergone strict regulations. Bookmaking was even prohibited in the 1920’s, with only betting on horse races being permitted in 1961. However, these rules were relaxed by a parliament act in the 1980’s that approved lottery games. This resulted in slot machines (pokies) and casinos starting to operate, with the first one being opened in 1994. A Gambling Act put in place in 2003 allowed players in the country to gamble on authorized and regulated casinos.

What the law says about online gambling

While the laws are relaxed on gambling, there are still some restrictions on gambling activities such as remote interactive gambling and bookmaking. However, the law only bars players to gamble at online casinos based in the country. This means that players are not barred from gambling in online casinos, as long as they are not based in New Zealand. However, overseas gambling operators are banned from advertising in the country.

What does this mean for players in New Zealand?

What this means for New Zealand players is that they will not be acting against the law should they engage in gambling in overseas online casinos. The law only requires that players gambling have to be old enough. This means that is completely legal for any New Zealander to gamble in some of the top and best online casinos around the world. In addition, there is no law requiring players to pay tax on their winnings, which is great news since players can enjoy all their winnings.

What gambling options are available?

Since various online casinos offer various gaming choices, it will be up to the player’s choice to choose from the numerous online casinos that are available. When picking an online casino, it is important to do extensive research on them. One of the major factors to consider when choosing a casino is whether it is legit. A legit casino will be licensed and regulated by the relevant authority. This is to ensure they are credible and do not swindle the customer out of their hard earned money. You will also need to consider whether the casino accepts payments in New Zealand Dollars (NZD). Since many of the top-notch casinos operate in many countries, they offer provisions to players to deposit in various currencies. You may also want to try your hand playing SkyCity table games, an online casino based designed for the New Zealand market, and which only deals with NZD currencies. When choosing an online casino, it will also be important to consider what security measures and checks they have in place to ensure the information you provide to them is safe and secure. Legit casinos will usually use encryption to ensure the information you give them is not susceptible to online threats such as hackers. In addition, you will want to look around for casinos that offer a variety of bonuses and promotions. This usually allows players to become accustomed to the games available and how the casino works.