The 10 most Famous Gamblers in the World

A casino is a place where anyone can try their luck, feel the taste of victory and greatness, win a huge amount of money, or get bitterness and resentment, losing everything. There are many stories about those who were lucky and turned from poor into rich men and vice versa. Here are those who were able to leave their mark on the history of gambling forever.

Joseph Jagger’s Team

In 1873, there were already many gambling houses operating. In one of them, Monte Carlo, a team of workers rested, with Joseph Jagger among them. He figured out an idea that in different places, the ball moves on the wheel differently. It is true because, in every gambling spot, the mechanics of external roulettes had slight differences.

The young worker decided to study the work of roulette thoroughly. For some time, he observed and collected data, and as a result, his efforts were crowned with success of winning $325,000. It is not known precisely how Joseph’s team managed to win, but nowadays, players at every casino tell this story to each other during the game.

Ron Harris

The programmer, working at Nevada State Gambling, believed that he could beat slot machines. He used his skills to take thousands of dollars at a casino in Las Vegas.

He also had an accomplice Reid Errol McNeill, and together, they won the $100,000 jackpot at Bally’s Atlantic City in New Jersey. As a professional casino player, Ron Harris knew that the casinos themselves did not know about his fraud so that he could make his fortune.

Dominic LoRiggio

Dominic LoRiggio is known for many nicknames, such as ‘Man with a Golden Hand’ and ‘Dominator’ that he earned over the years of shooting controlled by a dice game. It is a technique that helped him to get the shots he needed in the game.

He developed precise methods for controlling the game of dice, which included setting the dice in a certain way, grabbing and throwing them into the air so that they stayed together. This special technique allows the dice to land on the table gently.

Ida Summers

Ida was a woman who, at first glance, would never be caught in casino fraud, but in the 60s and 70s, she ran a casino, earning tens of thousands of dollars by using her cunning and volatility. She specialized in ‘manual fortune telling’ and ‘coolers’ at blackjack tables.

This technique included hiding a card that was already brought to the table or removed from the game. It will then be a deft hand move back to the table to benefit the player. Ida could carry out her movements effortlessly and unnoticed, and for a long time, she remained invincible.

Richard Marcus

Richard Marcus is one of the most successful players in the world, and he upgraded from being extremely poor to becoming a well-known gambling celebrity, thanks to his ideas. He named his best Savannah roulette strategy, which was to bet on chips with a low face value, such as three bets of $5 each, to avoid any attention. If Richard Marcus won, he would show excitement like a regular player. The dealer wondered why he was so happy with such a modest victory, and that is when Marcus stroke next.

Doyle Brunson

Old Doyle was at the forefront of the WSOP. He won the World Cup twice (in 1976 and 1977), although at that time only a couple of dozen players participated in the tournament, and the winner took all the prize money. ‘In those years, I would never have believed that the Main Event WSOP would bring together thousands of participants. Then it seemed to us that if at least a hundred people play in the championship, it will be a success’, Brunson recalls with a smile.

According to Gambling News Magazine, even after forty years, Doyle is very good at the poker table. He won his last bracelet in 2005, and the last time he got into the WSOP Main Event prize area was 2013. In addition, Brunson was a regular member of poker television shows, where he showed some cool games. However, in 2018, this live poker legend, two-time world champion, and holder of ten WSOP championship bracelets, announced that he was completing his career as a tournament player.

Ben Affleck

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck is rightfully considered one of the most famous gamblers in the world. According to the New York Post, his incredible card-counting abilities first surfaced while playing blackjack at Las Vegas Hard Rock Casino. That night, the player was lucky to win 800 thousand dollars.

The next catchy game happened in 2014 at the Caesar Windsor Hotel and Casino in Ontario. This time, Affleck was accused of counting cards. A security officer approached him with a delicate offer to leave the table and try his luck in another game.

From a legal point of view, card counting is not a fraud. Each player who has a photographic memory has the right to calculate which cards left the game and which remained. However, owners of gambling houses who suffer significant losses from such ‘geniuses’ do not allow such an approach. Therefore, the actor still had to leave the place.

The ban on visiting the casino upset not only Affleck but also casino employees. After all, he once gave 145 thousand dollars to the workers of a gambling house where he won one night.

Toby Maguire

Like many other movie stars, Toby Maguire is a casino fan who has a weakness for high-stakes poker. According to Independent, in 2011, Toby Maguire was considered one of the best poker players. Soon, he was forced to say goodbye to the amount of $311,000, which he won from the organizer of the financial pyramid.

Edward Thorp

Edward Thorp is the ‘father’ of the card counting strategy and the author of the acclaimed book ‘Defeat the Dealer.’ The book describes a strategy for counting dozens and other cards.

Ken Aston

Ken Aston, a student of Thorp, became the first known blackjack player. Aston has performed on many television channels. He is also the author of several blackjack strategy books, including ‘Million Dollar Blackjack.’

Final Thoughts

Poker and gambling are usually that type of entertainment that can be perceived as a pleasant pastime, an additional income, and an opportunity to gain fame. These ten celebrities made their ways to leave a trail on the gambling records.

Hence many players simply can’t resist poker and roulette, burning all their free time behind them only. If you want to become a decent poker player, the best way to boost your skills is to buy some chips and practice at home.