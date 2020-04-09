TOP 5 best Vegas-like slot machines online

The rating of the best Vegas-like slots is filled with games that can hold the attention of many players for a long time, delight in the quality of graphics, interesting plot and generosity of payments. Let’s take a look at top 5 Vegas-like slots which is in demand among gamblers around the world.

Sakura fortune

The aroma of sweet sakura, the colorful charm of the East and pleasant music will create a wonderful atmosphere in order to make several successful spins. Enhanced reels, special symbols and bonus features await you in the charming Sakura Fortune slot made by Quickspin.

Dead or alive

An old sheriff is keeping order in a small town in the wild west. He generously rewards all who are willing to take a chance and help him in catching criminals dead or alive. There are 5 reels and 9 paylines in the slot. There is a scatter and a risk game. The original plot, a convenient control panel and good payouts in the Dead or Alive slot allow you to catch big prizes in matter of minutes.

Gonzos quest

The business card of the NetEnt brand, the Gonzos Quest slot machine listed among top Vegas-like slots for 5 years now. Awesome storyline and colorful graphics will not let you get bored, and original features will help you to complete game with positive balance on your account.

On the screen you will see 5 reels stylized as huge stones, a cheerful conquistador Gonzo trying to find the treasures of El Dorado, which in this game plays a role of the multiplier of wins. Great game and worth attention from any player who have not played this wonderful game yet.

Playboy

Dedicated to real men – Playboy slot machine, provided by the Microgaming developer. Beauties from the pages of the same magazine will be the best company for those who crave real excitement, and 4 bonus rounds won't allow you to leave without a win.

Big bad wolf

Another great game made by Quickspin. The 5-reel online emulator has original plot and user-friendly interface, as well as several interesting functions. There are special symbols, bonus spins, the function of accumulating Wild symbols, and growing multipliers. A wide range of bets will allow you to play both with small bets and highrolls.

This is just a tiny list of slots that you should definitely pay attention to. In modern online casinos, a huge number of really cool emulators are made using the latest technologies.