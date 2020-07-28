Top 7 Craziest 80’s Slots

The gambling industry has been looking for ways to innovate and create new games for decades. Over the years, they have created some crazy titles that you’ll be surprised to hear about. Specifically, the 80s were a wild time for the creation of slots.

People have lots of different reasons to go to casinos, but one of the biggest is to enjoy the slots and games available. So, for many finding the best casino Canada means finding the casino with the craziest and most entertaining slots. With so many interesting slots and games being created in the 80s, it’s lucky that we have experts like Lucas Goldberg.

1. Jackpot 6000

If you are looking for crazy 80s online slots, Jackpot 6000 is a good option for you. The game is set in an old school arcade in front of a classic 80s slot machine. When you pull the lever, the machine will light up, and music will play as you wait to see if you won.

2. Rocky Scratch

One of the most iconic characters from the 70s and 80s was Rocky. So, it is not surprising that the character made an appearance in 80s slots. The game features a video where Rocky is integrated into the game. You’ll then get to choose between three of Rocky’s most iconic opponents, Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago, and Clubber Lang.

3. Rubik’s Riches

Another iconic fixture of the 80s was the Rubik’s Cube. This puzzle can be frustrating for some and a source of pride for those that can solve it. However, it was also integrated into an 80s slot. As you play the game, you’ll have an opportunity to win money every time you complete a line.

4. Cash Blox

The next game in our crazy 80s slot game review is Cash Blox. This game is once again based on something classic from the 80s; this time, it’s Tetris. Tetris is one of the most popular games of all time, and in this slot, you collect money every time you fill lines, just like in the classic game.

5. Western Belles

Most people know that westerns were incredibly popular in the 80s. They were so popular that they are barely made today because they were overdone. So many people loved westerns that slot creators took advantage of by making western themed slots.

Western Belles should provide you with some nostalgia for the Wild West. The game provided an accurate take on old movies and their risque takes when it came to women.

6. SafeCracker

Who doesn’t love a good heist? In this 80s slot, you will play with an interface that resembles that of a safe. There are three reels with one win line and one massive jackpot. When you win the jackpot, the safe opens to reveal your massive prize. It’s a great looking slot that is also easy to play and fun.

7. Reel Rush

The final 80s slot for us to look at is retro-themed with low-resolution graphics. The game tries to give players a nostalgic feeling by appropriating symbols from classic slots and classic 8-bit computer games. They use these images to create an incredibly fun slot and will keep you playing well into the night.

Additionally, the game has a background of green pipes and mushrooms that should be familiar. It also has a thumping 8-bit soundtrack that will make sure that you are filled with nostalgia.

Conclusion

The 80s were a great time for the casino industry, and many interesting slots were created. If you enjoy slots and games of that nature, you should consider giving an 80s online slot a try.