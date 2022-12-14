Top Crypto and NFT Games for Android and iOS Users

Crypto gaming is a fun way to earn cryptocurrency without investing any of your own. Rather than having to buy the coins on an exchange, you can earn them by playing fun games on your phone or tablet.

The Play2Earn Crypto and NFT Games apps are a great way to earn crypto or tokens in your spare time. You can earn crypto by playing games on your smartphone when you’re just sitting around, or earning tokens by completing surveys, watching videos, and performing other small tasks.

The niche of the Terra and its Luna Classic coin LUNC is to attract anyone holding cryptocurrency into its ecosystem, which is known as the metaverse. As the first blockchain with a stable coin (UST), Terra has been attracting projects that focus on creating real-world use cases.

There are only a handful of other protocols that have native stable coins—DAI, TUSD and Tether—and most rely on LUNC USDT for stability. Terra seems to be ahead of the competition due to their new UST token that can bring more people into their Metaserver.

Terra is a step above the rest with its GameFi platform, which rewards users for using their money as intended: specifically, to purchase items from games or other products within the Terra metaverse. This is fantastic news for players of fantasy sports games and collectibles like CryptoKitties.

Axie Infinity

If you’re a fan of crypto and NFT games, then you probably already know about the blockchain-based game Axie Infinity. The game is completely free to play and works on Android and iOS. If you want to get ahead in the game, here are some tips on how to do it without spending money.

The Axie Infinity team launched their mobile app on Google Play and App Store. The game is a collectible creature battle-arena with a blockchain based economy, where you can collect, raise, breed, and fight your own Axie in a virtual world while discovering new species of Axies. Each Axie has unique graphics and animations that run in real time using the CryptoKitties-style engine. There are over a thousand unique traits for you to unlock as well!

Reward Hunters

Reward Hunters is a free-to-play MMORPG game with elements of battle royale and RPG games. Users start out by choosing a character, each with their own unique abilities. The world has different biomes, such as deserts, forests, and snowy areas. Players can interact with other players either in play mode or battle royale mode.

The main goal is to survive by looting resources and killing enemies. At the end of each month, there will be a championship event during which users will have the opportunity to win prizes in Binance Coin (BNB). Reward Hunters is planning to introduce other features such as betting and tournaments in the future.

Farmer’s World

Farmer’s World is a game in which you can explore the vast world and unravel its secrets. The game has begun with an announcement from the government about the prohibition of trading and farming of cryptocurrency, but that has not stopped you.

Instead, you set out to establish a farm and begin growing cryptocurrency. You can harvest various types of crypto and other resources in Farmer’s World. Grow crops using hydroponics, build a farm with livestock, create machines from your harvested resources, and more! Farm on the go with this mobile strategy game that offers a new way to battle for dominance. Your goal is to become the richest farmer on the planet.

Monsta Infinite

MonstaInfinite Crypto and NFT games are becoming increasingly popular as they continue to gain mainstream exposure. New players that have just started playing these types of games should be aware of which ones are the most playable and fun. We have put together a list that we think you’ll enjoy, so keep reading for more information about the top crypto and NFT games for mobile.

Binemon

Binemon is a game that combines the fun of collectible card games with the excitement of cryptocurrency. We’re bringing blockchain technology to mobile gaming in a way that is both exciting and easy for casual and new users alike.

The goal is to make it possible for users to step into the blockchain world and be able to instantly play cards, collect them, and earn them just by playing. This is not only achieved through our game app, but also through our marketplace where you can buy, sell, or trade cards.The game has many unique features that separate it from other crypto and non-fungible token (NFT) games.

Devikins

MoonLabs, the team behind Devikins, is all about creating a fair playing field for both player and developer. The team values the needs and wants of its players; that’s why they’ve built Devikins to accommodate those who want to play and those who want to develop. It’s all about balancing the needs of everyone involved so they can benefit from each other.

Truly a community-oriented game, Devikins features a Tamagotchi element in which players can collect and raise characters. As the warriors fight with their master, they gain experience points (EXP) to level up. The higher-leveled characters have more powerful skills and abilities for use in combat.

Plants Vs Undead

Plant vs. Undead is a free game that has one of the most user-friendly interfaces I’ve seen on mobile. It’s super easy to understand, even if you’re not familiar with the tower defense genre or any other similar games.

All you have to do is place your plants on the map and then upgrade them to fight off zombies when they attack. If you don’t have time for a match, you can also put your plants in auto-defense mode and watch them fight on their own.