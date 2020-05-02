What are the Different Types of Progressive Jackpots

The word jackpot in itself is a big draw for people. Who doesn’t like winning jackpots? The prize that the jackpots usually offer is way bigger than all the prizes put together. You hit the jackpot, and you can smile all the way to your bank.

One common draw of slot machines in online casinos is their progressive jackpots. The progressive jackpots are the first thing heavily advertised by online slot casinos. If you are going to focus on winning a jackpot with an amount that you can only dream of, then aim for progressive jackpots.

You won’t be able to win several hundred thousand just by playing games like blackjack or roulette, but slot machines with progressive jackpots will give you the opportunity.

What is a Progressive Jackpot?

Jackpots are usually fixed amounts that you can win, but the progressive jackpots increase each time the wheel is spun by putting a coin. A small percentage of the wager for the game is used to increase the jackpot.

Playing Progressive Jackpots Online

With the rising popularity of online casinos like paras nettikasino, just like normal slots, progressive slots have become as popular as the land-based progressive games. Just like their land-based counterparts, every time a player spins, a tiny percentage of the wager goes into the jackpot pool.

With many online players playing from the comfort of their homes, these jackpots quickly grow bigger and bigger until the jackpots become life-changing, and a lucky player wins it.

Types of Progressive Jackpots

Standalone Progressives

As the name suggests, standalone progressives feature slot machines that are standalone, meaning they aren’t linked to other slot machines. The machines contain jackpot tickets within the game on which bets are placed on a fixed jackpot prize.

Back in the day, the only progressives available were the standalone ones, linking the machines together gave rise to plenty of progressive jackpots. Standalone progressive machines still exist as the manufactured machines have managed to survive until today.

Local Progressives

These progressive games feature jackpots consisting of slot machines linked to a specific casino. These types of progressives still exist since their emergence, in their time of fame. The network can include machines ranging from a dozen or so to a hundred machines in a casino, usually depending on the casino. The jackpots are often under $100,000.

Wide Area Network Progressives

These are among the most popular casino games in the market. A wide area network jackpot consists of slot machines linked with different casinos within the same state or country. This allows for jackpots for the accumulation of huge sums of money over a million dollars, sometimes even over $10 million.

Final Thoughts

After talking about how winning a progressive jackpot can be life-changing, it is only fair to warn you not to base your entire strategy on winning progressive jackpots. Because winning even one jackpot is more about luck than any strategy. Don’t spend your entire bankroll on winning it, or you will easily lose it all.