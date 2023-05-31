Why Cyberpunk 2077 is Still Popular Despite Major Hiccups

If there’s one game that can be credited to having been dumped down the drain and then made a resurgence among fans in extraordinary fashion, it’s Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red’s latest baby was one that was announced roughly thirteen years ago and went through a plethora of changes & hype trains, eventually being released in 2020. What should have been a smashing success was instead a disappointing flop both in sales and in-game performance.

However, CD Projekt Red has burnt the midnight oil ever since their game’s release to iron out the kinks and bring to the table what they originally had promised. We’re here to talk all about it but before we get into the juicy “deets” be sure to equip yourself with a robust internet connection. By the time you’re done reading through, you’ll definitely want to have a taste of this dystopian-futuristic-grunge game.

Now, without further ado, let’s shine some light on the return of the prodigal son!

Revamped Mechanics

Those who couldn’t contain their excitement to get their hands on the day one edition, including us, of Cyberpunk 2077 must remember how dismal the game looked upon release. We had cars flying, characters having their face distorted, bikes crushing the player to death after falling from the sky, and having the ground disappear beneath the player’s feet to send them into an endless fall of oblivion. To name a few.

There was one mission in particular where the player had to track down rogue AI taxis, which should have been a simple task considering they can be spotted standing or cruising around a preset area. However, due to a pesky bug, the taxi(s) never noticed you. They went on about their chaotic routine and rendered the player’s mission impossible to be completed.

All this and more has now been sorted. Hardcore gamers can even go ahead and snag the platinum trophy, which is an exclusive achievement for only those who have completed the entire game along with the missions. Vehicles won’t fall from the sky for no reason and the ground has been properly sewn up to prevent falls. In-game characters look spruced up and with next-gen hardware, the game looks polished as ever.

Weapons Restored

Quite a few weapons in the game had individual bugs of their own. For instance, a gun named Skippy, which was programmed to talk to the player while firing shots, never actually did so. Another gun named Widow Maker was actually a tech rifle that charged up and delivered shots that decimated enemies. Instead, it turned out to be a meager-looking gun that never really lived up to its hype.

Fast forward to the now, Skippy has been revamped and not only talks but also it has its own personality. Players can go ahead and talk to it or even ask it to switch between lethal or nonlethal rounds.

Loads of Free DLC

Obviously, CD Projekt Red had to make up for its initial boatload of blunders. That’s why they treated their players who still stuck around after the fiasco to a respectable amount of additional content. This includes, but is certainly not limited to:

1) New Wheels

One thing Cyberpunk 2077 can never have enough of is vehicles. Especially when they all look so futuristic yet grounded enough to make you want to buy them all. The interior of each car is distinct from the other; there are vehicle classes, handling, and spec differences, which makes choosing among them a fun activity.

2) Anime

The marketing team really put everything they had into making Cyberpunk relevant two years down the lane. CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk Edgerunners as part of a promotional activity and the anime did a wonderful job of portraying the game’s immersive universe. There’s a snazzy little gun and bits of merchandise lying around in the game for players looking to get a taste of what was shown on the screen.

3) More Story

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to receive its first game expansion, “Phantom Liberty” in the summer of 2023. Apparently, the main character V is going to be roped into the politics of New America and will have to prove his loyalty to the country by getting his hands even dirtier than before. Ironic, right? Psst. Idris Elba is going to be a pivotal character in the story.

Prettier Graphics

The game received an update quite recently, on the PlayStation 5, which makes use of console hardware to enable ray tracing. Meaning players will get to experience vivid night scenes and lighting like never before. Shadows formed by fires and night lights will be following the player around as they move along with lighting inside buildings taking realism up a notch. It is a visual treat and one that Cyberpunk 2077 has offered its community free of cost.

Conclusion

We’re done talking about Cyberpunk 2077 and how scrumptious it looks now but you can bet your bottom dollar that there are still lots of updates ready to be rolled out in the future. Looking back now, it’s clear that the developers clocked in overtime to do justice to themselves and the gaming community by bringing back a game from certain death. Presently, Cyberpunk is a giant that is picking up speed at a record level. Check it out on a relevant digital store or hit up your local game store to find a copy waiting for you.