Here Is Every Valorant Agent Age

Valorant’s diverse cast of Agents hail from all corners of the globe, each bringing their unique abilities and personalities to the battlefield. While Riot Games has kept the official ages of these characters under wraps, we can make educated guesses based on their backgrounds, lore, and characterizations.
Let’s waste no time and get into the rabbit hole of discovering and unveiling every valorant agent age:
Jett: The Fearless Youth (Early 20s)
Hailing from South Korea, Jett is a “young and fearless mercenary” whose unusual natural abilities have propelled her into the ranks of Valorant’s elite. Her energetic and rebellious persona exudes the spirit of youth, suggesting she is likely in her early 20s. With her trademark wind-based abilities and daring playstyle, Jett embodies the reckless courage and audacity of someone just starting their journey.
Phoenix: The Brash Veteran (Mid 20s)
The British agent Phoenix has seen his fair share of warfare across the globe, yet his brash confidence and cockiness hint at a relative lack of experience compared to some of his peers. While his maturity level appears higher than Jett’s, Phoenix’s persona still carries the trappings of youth, potentially placing him in his mid-20s – old enough to have gained combat expertise but still young enough to maintain a fiery, impulsive edge.
Sova: The Seasoned Hunter (30s)
Hailing from Russia, Sova is a hunter whose survival skills and keen senses have been honed over years of stalking prey in the wild. His serious demeanor and profession as a tracker imply a level of experience that can only come with age, likely placing Sova in his 30s. As one of the more seasoned Agents, Sova brings a wisdom and patience that contrasts with the youthful exuberance of Jett and Phoenix.
Viper: The Brilliant Chemist (30s)
The American agent Viper is a brilliant yet ruthless chemist, an expert in crafting toxic chemicals and chemical devices. Her mastery of this scientific field suggests years, if not decades, of research and experimentation, potentially placing Viper in her 30s as well. Her cold, calculating demeanor speaks to a level of experience and expertise that can only be gained through relentless dedication to her craft.
Omen: The Enigmatic Wraith (30s or Older)
Shrouded in mystery, Omen’s true origins remain unknown, his body enveloped in a cloak of shadows. His grave, ominous voice implies a level of maturity and experience that belies his otherworldly nature, seemingly placing him in at least his 30s, if not older. As one of Valorant’s most enigmatic Agents, Omen’s age remains as elusive as the entity himself.
Brimstone: The Battle-Hardened Veteran (50s)
Described as a “battle-hardened veteran,” the American agent Brimstone has seen more than his fair share of combat. His years of experience on the frontlines, coupled with his arsenal of high-tech equipment, suggest that Brimstone is likely in his 50s or at least approaching that age bracket. As one of the oldest Agents, Brimstone’s grizzled demeanor and tactical prowess are a testament to the wisdom that can only come from a lifetime of service.
Breach: The Cybernetic Combatant (30s)
The Swedish agent Breach relies on his cybernetic arms to gain an edge in battle, but little is known about his background. However, his reckless personality coupled with his cybernetic enhancements implies that he has been fighting for many years, potentially placing Breach in his 30s. His augmented abilities speak to a level of experience and adaptation that only comes with time spent on the battlefield.
Raze: The Explosive Risk-Taker (Early 20s)
Hailing from Brazil, Raze is an “energetic and impulsive” demolitions expert whose lore describes her as “young and brash.” This portrayal firmly places Raze in her early 20s, around the same age as Jett. Her personality as a youthful risk-taker perfectly aligns with her propensity for explosive tactics and her devil-may-care attitude on the battlefield.
Reyna: The Immortal Huntress (Unknown)
The vampire-like agent Reyna originates from Mexico, feasting on the souls of her enemies to empower herself. Her undead nature makes pinpointing her exact age a challenge, as she may have been hunting warriors for centuries. However, her experience and prowess in combat suggest that Reyna could potentially be in her 30s or beyond as an immortal being, having honed her skills over an untold number of lifetimes.
Cypher: The Meticulous Broker (40s)
Cypher, the Moroccan information broker, relies heavily on intel gathering and surveillance equipment in battle. His meticulous and calculated nature, coupled with his wealth of technological expertise, implies that Cypher is likely a middle-aged individual, potentially in his 40s. His mastery of information and attention to detail speak to years of experience in the shadowy world of espionage and covert operations.
Sage: The Mysterious Healer (20s or 30s)
The Chinese agent Sage wields healing and revival abilities, yet her origins remain shrouded in mystery. Her youthful appearance and kind demeanor suggest she is likely somewhere in her 20s or 30s, despite her mystical talents. Sage’s calming presence on the battlefield contrasts with the brashness of some of her younger counterparts, hinting at a level of wisdom that can only come with age.
Killjoy: The Genius Wunderkind (Early 20s)
The German whiz kid Killjoy is a technical genius who employs turrets, bots, and alarms in battle. Her energetic and childlike personality, coupled with her expertise in robotics, implies that Killjoy is likely in her early 20s or not far removed from her teenage years. Despite her youth, Killjoy’s innovative approach to combat and her mastery of cutting-edge technology have already made her a formidable force on the battlefield.
Skye: The Wildlife Protector (Mid to Late 20s)
Hailing from Australia, Skye is a wildlife conservationist who harnesses the power of animals in combat. Her proficiency with both modern combat gear and her animal companions suggests she has some experience under her belt, potentially placing Skye in her mid to late 20s. Her connection to nature and her dedication to protecting the wild speak to a level of maturity that contrasts with the more impulsive Agents.
KAY/O: The Enigmatic Android (Unknown)
As a combat robot of unknown origin, KAY/O defies traditional age classifications. However, his AI personality exhibits elements of both youthful energy and mature tactical thinking, making it challenging to pinpoint an exact age. KAY/O’s unique status as an android sets him apart from his human counterparts, forever shrouding his “age” in mystery.
Astra: The Cosmic Mystic (30s or Older)
The Ghanaian agent Astra wields cosmic energy and astral projections in battle, having spent years honing her mystical talents. This dedication to her craft suggests that Astra is likely in her 30s or beyond, as one of Valorant’s more seasoned veterans. Her mastery of the cosmic arts speaks to a level of wisdom and experience that can only be gained through a lifetime of study and practice.
Chamber: The Refined Entrepreneur (Mid 30s)
The French arms dealer Chamber specializes in teleportation and custom weaponry. His businessman persona, coupled with years of building his company and designing cutting-edge armaments, implies that Chamber is a well-established individual, potentially placing him in his mid-30s. His refined demeanor and calculated approach to combat suggest a level of maturity and experience that can only come with time and success in the corporate world.
Neon: The Energetic Speedster (Late Teens or Early 20s)
Hailing from the Philippines, Neon is a speedster who races into battle using energy from her gloves and boots. Her youthful energy and cocky attitude place her firmly among Valorant’s youngest Agents, potentially in her late teens or early 20s, similar to Jett and Raze. Neon’s brash and impulsive personality perfectly embodies the recklessness and fearlessness of youth, making her a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.
Fade: The Ageless Bounty Hunter (20s or 30s)
The Turkish bounty hunter Fade wields shadowy, nightmarish abilities against her enemies. While her exact age remains unclear, her lithe silhouette and mysterious persona give her an ageless quality. However, her physical appearance suggests she could be somewhere between her 20s and 30s. Fade’s mastery of the shadows and her relentless pursuit of her targets hint at a level of experience that could place her on either side of that age range.
Harbor: The Seasoned Controller (30s or Approaching Middle Age)
Hailing from India, the controller Harbor commands water-based abilities with a level of proficiency that speaks to years of practice and experience. His weathered appearance and proficiency with his aquatic powers point to Harbor being a more mature agent, likely in his 30s or approaching middle age. As one of Valorant’s elder statesmen, Harbor brings a level of wisdom and tactical acumen to the battlefield that can only come with time and dedication to one’s craft.
Geeko: The Agile Upstart (Early 20s)
Geeko is one of the youngest agents in Valorant, estimated to be in his early twenties. He is known for his agility and quick thinking, which are reflected in his abilities. Geeko’s youthful energy is evident in his interactions with other agents and his eagerness to take on challenges. Despite his young age, Geeko has proven himself to be a formidable opponent on the battlefield, using his unique abilities to outmaneuver and outsmart his enemies.
Deadlock: The Composed Strategist (20s)
Deadlock is an experienced agent who appears to be in her 20s. Her age is reflected in her calm and composed demeanor, as well as her strategic approach to combat. Deadlock’s experience and wisdom make her a valuable asset to her team, as she is able to analyze situations quickly and make decisions that benefit her team.
Iso: The Innovative Trailblazer (Young Adult)
Iso is described as a young man, although his exact age is not specified. He is known for his innovative approach to combat, using his abilities to manipulate the battlefield in unexpected ways. Iso’s youth is reflected in his adventurous spirit and willingness to take risks, which often pay off in surprising ways. Despite his young age, Iso has proven himself to be a capable agent, using his unique abilities to turn the tide of battle in his favor.
Conclusion
Ultimately, the ages of Valorant’s agents serve as more than just numbers; they are a window into the rich tapestry of experiences, backgrounds, and personalities that make up this eclectic cast of characters. Whether you’re a fan of the youthful energy of Jett or the seasoned tactics of Brimstone, there’s an agent for every playstyle and every age in the vibrant world of Valorant.