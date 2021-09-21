Love Game Shows? How to Play Online

Gaming technology progresses in leaps and bounds every year. Who can forget the clunky early PC games or the first PlayStation or Xbox consoles – awesome when they first came out; now dated beyond belief.

As hardware tech and internet streaming capabilities improve, gaming software houses push the boundaries with new games that raise the bar in quality and entertainment.

We’re not just talking about computer games here. In the online casino space, a new genre emerged a year or two ago, allowing you to play live table games with real dealers at real tables. That studio tech has now extended to game shows that you can play from the comfort of your own home. It’s just like being in a real TV studio – except you don’t need to dress up (unless you want to), and you can win some cash in just a few moments.

Numerous game shows are now available to stream live, with the multi-billion dollar company Evolution Gaming behind most of them. You get to play Deal or No Deal, Mega Ball, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, and more. Here is an explainer of some of the best live game shows to play.

Deal or No Deal

It fast became one of the most popular TV game show formats, and now the Deal or No Deal live studio game show is available to stream live onto your PC, tablet, or mobile device. Available to play 24/7, it offers excitement and suspense in equal measure as you try to beat the Banker.

In the game, a three-reel bank vault reveals the cash prizes for each of the familiar briefcases. Then the game starts, with a friendly and high-octane host taking you through the action you dictate. Just like on the TV, the Banker will make an offer as you progress, trying to work out what’s in the next briefcase. Will you hold your nerve when the Banker asks: “Deal or no deal?”

Mega Ball

This fast-paced game show will look familiar because it is based on the well-trodden bingo and lotto game formats.

You buy cards with your numbers on, then watch as the host operates a bingo-style machine spilling out numbered balls. The software automatically crosses off the numbers that match those on your cards, and you win cash prizes for each line completed.

The name of the game comes from the final, Mega Ball, which has multiplier powers. Before it is drawn, the host spins a special wheel that selects a multiplier at random. Now, the Mega Ball is drawn – and if this number completes a line, you win the prize multiplied by the multiplier. It could be up to 1,000,000x your stake. Awesome!

Crazy Time

This is another Evolution Gaming game, produced at their studios and streamed live to online casino platforms the world over.

It features your genial host spinning a giant “wheel of fortune” style wheel. In the base game, you place bets on the numbers 1, 2, 5, or 10 (and bonus game slots if you wish), and if the wheel lands on the correct segment, you win a prize associated with the odds displayed when you placed the bet.

If the segment lands on the bonus options, everyone who placed a bet on the bonus slots can join the action. These bonus games might be a shooting gallery-style game, some coin flip action, or another virtual wheel-style game that can have significant prize multipliers up to 20,000x.

Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt

This entertaining game may not be familiar to TV game show fans, but that’s because it is based on one of the most popular online slot games ever produced – Gonzo’s Quest by NetEnt. That slot featured the Portuguese explorer seeking treasure, and he plays a part in the game show, too, albeit in augmented reality form.

Gonzo appears in the studio next to your host, standing in front of a huge playing board set in rock. It’s a simple game where you need to hunt for treasure by picking numbers behind stones. You may try to find the higher prizes… but be aware, these are harder to locate!

Fancy Playing Game Shows Online?

If you fancy playing these game shows, plus many other varieties that are available, look for one of the many online casinos that have something called a live casino. This is where all the games (including blackjack, roulette, and the like) are streamed live from studios featuring real dealers and hosts.

It’s just like playing the real thing!