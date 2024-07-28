It’s not every day that you encounter characters in role-playing games and Gacha games that leave you surprised (in the best way possible). Neuvillette’s introduction comes with Genshin Impact’s 4.1 updates, and it’s safe to say that the players are excited to learn more details.
Neuvillette is a Hydro catalyst user from Fontaine who has recently gained a lot of traction for two things—combat style and potent Hydro application. However, beyond the basic applications, one thing about the Neuvillette user that has gained much traction is that players want to know more about the build.
If you are in a similar boat and curious about the Genshin Impact Neuvillette build, we have all the insights you need to know.
What Is Neuvillette’s Potential?
To better understand the builds, we need to pay close attention to the user’s potential as well. He excels in two things —hydro applicator and sub-DPS character. His Elemental Skill, “Lingering Current,” launches a Hydro projectile that explodes on impact, dealing AoE Hydro DMG and marking enemies with “Lingering Rain.”
However, what makes Neuvillette’s potential so important to note is that his damage scales with his HP, which makes him a pretty unique character in the Genshin Impact ensemble. This opens up a lot of possibilities, which would be quite interesting to explore.
What Are The Best Builds Of Neuvillette?
Coming to the most important aspect of this guide—understanding the best builds of Neuvillette. The one that you primarily need to know is the Tome of the Eternal Flow combined with the 4-piece Maracheusse Hunter artifact set.
This mainly takes care of the character’s Crit Damage requirements. Conversely, implementing Maracheussee Hunter increases two things—every day, including Charged Attack and Crit Rate. This explains why it is the best artifact set at the moment to build on Genshin Impact.
Reports also suggest that most of Neuvillette’s damage comes from the HP scaling. So, you can’t rely solely on Maracheusse Hunter and Tome of Eternal Flow builds to progress in the game with the said character.
Some of the best builds of Neuvillette include:
4-piece Maracheusse Hunter – Useful in stacking up Crit Damage and HP%.
4-piece Nymph’s Dream – Useful if you need a Hydro damage bonus but should have enough Crit values.
4-piece Echoes of An Offering – Useful for increasing the normal and charged attack damage.
4-piece Heart of Depth – Useful for Hydro Damage.
What Are The Best Artifacts Of Neuvillette On Genshin Impact?
With discussions about the best builds out of the way, the next point of discussion is surrounding the best artifacts and the corresponding main or sub-set:
|Artifact
|Main/Sub-Stat
|Flower
|Flat HP / Crit Damage ≡ Crit Rate > HP% > ER > ATK
|Feather
|Flat ATK / Crit Damage ≡ Crit Rate > HP% > ER > ATK
|Sand
|HP% / Crit Damage ≡ Crit Rate > ER > ATK > EM
|Goblet
|Hydro DMG Bonus / Crit Damage ≡ Crit Rate > HP% > ER > ATK
|Circlet
|Crit Damage ≡ Crit Rate / HP% > ER > ATK > EM
While discussing the best artifacts of Neuvillette, it makes sense to highlight some of the best weapons too, including:
- Tome of the Eternal Flow
- Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds
- The Widsith
What Are The Talents And Passives Of Neuvillette?
To navigate details about Neuvillette’s damage, you must know about the talents and passives.
Following are a few of the most important ones:
Normal Attack – Involves a series of three waves leading to Hydro damage.
Charged Attack – Involves a massive hydro cannon, which, when unleased, causes hydro damage in a straight line.
Elemental Skill – Helps introduce Waterfall to deal AoE Hydro damage to enemies. It also works best to summon three Sourcewater Droplets for the charged attack.
Elemental Burst – Contributes to massive wave dealing Hydro damage in a large AoE.
Passive-1—Heir to the Ancient Sea’s Legacy—Neuvillette is granted 30 seconds when a party member triggers actions like Hydro Swirl, Bloom, Vaporize, Frozen, Hydro Crystallize, etc.
Passive-2 – The High Arbitrator’s Discipline – Neuvillette’s Hydro DMG increases as his current HP exceeds 30% of his maximum HP. For every 1%, his HP is above 30%, he gets a 0.6% bonus to his Hydro DMG.
Being aware of these individual and combined talents and passives can also help you understand and scope out the damage associated with Neuvillette.
What Are The Neuvillette Constellations On Genshin Impact?
The last factor to discuss is Neuvillette’s constellation, which consists of:
- C1: Venerable Institution
- C2: Juridical Exhortation
- C3: Ancient Postulation
- C4: Crown of Commiseration
- C5: Axiomatic Judgement
- C6: Wrathful Recompense
Neuvillette’s “Equitable Judgment” gets even more potent! When it hits enemies, it unleashes additional Hydro attacks every 2 seconds. These extra strikes deal a whopping 10% of his max HP as Hydro DMG, further punishing foes and significantly damaging his signature attack.
Conclusion
If you are venturing into playing Genshin Impact and have been curious to know more about Neuvillette’s build, we have explored that and more about his skills and plays in this guide. A well-rounded knowledge of Neuvillette should help you better manage and curate the playing experience.