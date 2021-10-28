The 5 Coolest Open-World Games

Why do people love open-world games? Partly it’s because the popularity of such game titles is due to the sheer number of in-game activities. In addition, the huge virtual world is an opportunity to complete interesting quests, explore hidden locations, and interact with unique NPCs.

But not every open-world game is worthy of attention. The fact is that only a small number of game studios manage to make these games interesting. In part, players have to travel through empty worlds without any goal. Fortunately, some games are worth your attention. Here are the five coolest open-world games you should try.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Rockstar is the beast of the gaming industry that has created a unique AAA title. Grand Theft Auto 5 is a unique game with an original storyline and non-standard gameplay. One of the game’s main features is switching between the main characters and independently choosing the sequence of missions. In addition, the game world is very multifaceted, and each NPC has unique lines.

Gamers can switch between first and third-person views. Moreover, you have access to many types of transport, mini-games, and the ability to play with friends in multiplayer mode.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is the third part of the famous trilogy about the adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Partly it’s because CD Projekt Red managed to create a unique flavor and atmosphere of Slavic mythology. The developers partially interpreted Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels to please the gameplay.

The main advantage of this open-world game is an amazing world filled with battles, magic, intrigue, and humor. In addition, the studio was not afraid to show the medieval world without modern censorship. Such honesty and authenticity made The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt so popular worldwide.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft is a company known for open-world games. These guys know how to create dynamic first-person shooters. This is why Far Cry 6 is a mix of ideas the company has accumulated over the past decade. The action takes place in an island country very similar to Cuba. The rebels are trying to overthrow the dictator and end the repression.

The main feature is a beautiful Latin American setting, many weapons, and freedom of movement. As a rebel, you must capture checkpoints, destroy anti-aircraft guns, commit sabotage and do everything to bring the dictatorship to an end. Gamers praised the sixth installment of the franchise thanks to the original storyline and dynamic gameplay. In addition, you can choose the gender of the character and customize weapons to defeat enemies faster.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is another open-world game created by Rockstar. Unlike GTA 5, this AAA title is about a gang of shooters. The main events unfolded in 1899. Imagine the wild west where weapons and the number of shooters decide everything. In addition to an interesting plot and non-standard missions, players can enjoy meditative gameplay while exploring the world.

Some people may think that the world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is empty, but the developers deliberately made the desert areas uninhabited. However, players have access to a lot of activities in cities. Plus, you can rob trains and raid banks, and explore new areas while hunting.

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 action role-playing game made by Bethesda Game Studios. The main feature of this AAA title is an open-world post-apocalyptic environment. The game takes place on the territory of Boston 200 years after the atomic war between the United States and China. Some people were able to survive in the so-called shelters. However, the world has changed a lot since the last bomb fell on Boston.

Now people need to survive fighting raiders, mutants, and those who want to destroy the remnants of civilization. The game is interesting due to the large open world, radioactive locations, and unique opponents. In addition, Bethesda Game Studios created interesting cities, buildings, and mini-locations with original stories and notes. Players will learn more about people’s lives, explosions’ consequences, and new orders by exploring the world.

Final Words

As you can see, all of these games differ in terms of plot, gameplay, and many graphic elements. However, these are open-world AAA titles. If you love huge locations and many quests, then you should try these five games. In addition, you will surely appreciate the non-linear storyline and a large number of interesting activities. You just need to choose your gameplay style and spend 50+ hours exploring every corner of the map. Finally, it is worth noting that you can choose the difficulty level to enjoy the gameplay, even casual gamers.