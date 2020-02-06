Best Irish Themed Slot Games to check out

Fancy a touch of the luck of the Irish? From lucrative leprechaun to cash-filled clover slot games, Irish themed slot games are in abundance in online casinos like Daisyslots.com, it can sometimes be hard to choose which one to play and to know which games are worth your time! Here’s a rundown of some of the most highly-rated Irish themed slot games to play based on their exciting features, bonuses, graphics and much more.

Dublin Diamonds

This is an Irish inspired slot game is a little different than your average and is a modern take on a much-loved classic. This slot game will have you not on the hunt for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, but on a hunt around Ireland’s fine city of Dublin on a hunt for diamonds in this enticing and fortune filled three-reel slot game. This is a jackpot game, and if you land three or more of the diamond symbols you will hit the jackpot and keep your eyes peeled for the four-leaf clover, as both the diamond symbol and the shamrock are wild symbols!

Clover Tales

Clover Tales is a brilliant Irish inspired slot game with themed symbols which include a pint of beer, a lucky horseshoe, a harp and of course a four-leaf clover. These are the higher paying symbols which are alongside the lower-paying symbols which are 9, 10, J, Q and K. the game also has a sneaky leprechaun who will offer you exciting rewards as he is the highest paying symbol on the reels, forking our 10,000 x your bet when you land five or more across all five reels.

Gaelic Luck

There could be a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow after all with the help of some Gaelic Luck and the assistance of the three Irish ladies who are happy to help you on your quest for riches. The game can payout up to 10,000 x your line bet as well as offering free games a multiplier bonuses with up to 20 free games and a 10 x multiplier up for grabs!

Doublin’ Gold

The good news is you won’t need to trek all the way to Dublin to double up on your pot of gold with the Doublin’ Gold Irish inspired slot game, which will have you on the hunt for the sought after pit of gold at the end of the rainbow in the depths of the emerald isles. The game is filled with rainbows, four-leaf clovers and leprechauns that will really immerse you in the theme of the game which is loved for its traditional Irish charm. The game is traditional in both its look and feel, with three reels and 20 fixed paylines with little in the way of bonus features or additional games, but with plenty of ways to strike gold!

Well, there you have it, some of the best Irish slot games to sink your teeth into. With any luck, you’ll find your pot at the end of the rainbow playing one of these lucrative slot games!