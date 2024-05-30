Gunblood Cheats – Every Cheat and How to Enter Them

Gunblood is a popular Western-themed shooting game that tests players’ quick-draw skills in duels against increasingly difficult opponents. The game has garnered a significant following due to its simple yet addictive gameplay.
For those looking to enhance their experience or get past tricky levels, cheats can be a fun way to alter the game. In this article, we will cover every known cheat for Gunblood and explain how to enter them effectively.
How to Enter Cheats in Gunblood
Before diving into the list of cheats, let’s look at how to enter them. Gunblood cheats are typically activated by typing specific codes while on the game’s main menu screen.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to enter cheats in Gunblood:
1. Open the Game: Launch Gunblood in your web browser.
2. Go to the Main Menu: Ensure you are on the main menu screen where you select your character.
3. Type the Cheat Code: Simply type the cheat code on your keyboard. There is no need to press Enter or click anything; the game will automatically recognize the cheat code as you type it.
List of Gunblood Cheats
1. NOHIT – Invincibility
Description: This cheat makes the player invincible to hits, allowing you to take down opponents without worrying about taking damage yourself.
How to Use:
- Type “NOHIT” on the main menu screen.
- Once activated, your health bar does not decrease when your opponent hits you.
2. MOREAMMO – Unlimited Ammo
Description: This cheat gives the player unlimited ammunition, removing the need to reload between shots.
How to Use:
- Type “MOREAMMO” on the main menu screen.
- You will now have an infinite supply of bullets, allowing continuous firing without pause.
3. FASTFIRE – Rapid Fire
Description: This cheat increases the rate of fire, enabling the player to shoot much faster than normal.
How to Use:
- Type “FASTFIRE” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will now shoot bullets at a much faster rate, giving you an edge in duels.
4. POWER – Max Power
Description: This cheat boosts your shooting power to the maximum, ensuring that each shot deals maximum damage.
How to Use:
- Type “POWER” on the main menu screen.
- Your bullets will now deal the highest possible damage, making it easier to take down opponents quickly.
5. SPEED – Increased Speed
Description: This cheat increases the player’s movement and shooting speed, making you faster in all aspects.
How to Use:
- Type “SPEED” on the main menu screen.
- You will notice an increase in both your movement speed and shooting speed, giving you an advantage over slower opponents.
6. QUICKDRAW – Faster Draw
Description: This cheat reduces the draw time, allowing you to draw your gun and fire more quickly.
How to Use:
- Type “QUICKDRAW” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will now draw their gun at a much faster rate, allowing for quicker reactions in duels.
7. SHIELD – Bullet Shield
Description: This cheat provides a shield that blocks incoming bullets from opponents.
How to Use:
- Type “SHIELD” on the main menu screen.
- The shield will automatically block bullets, making you impervious to enemy fire for a limited time.
8. GHOST – Invisible Mode
Description: This cheat makes your character invisible to opponents, preventing them from targeting you accurately.
How to Use:
- Type “GHOST” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will become invisible, making it difficult for opponents to hit you.
9. ONEHIT – One-Hit Kills
Description: This cheat enables one-hit kills, allowing you to defeat any opponent with a single shot.
How to Use:
- Type “ONEHIT” on the main menu screen.
- Any shot you fire will instantly kill your opponent, regardless of where you hit them.
10. DUAL – Dual Wield
Description: This cheat allows your character to use two guns simultaneously, doubling your firepower.
How to Use:
- Type “DUAL” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will now wield two guns, firing two bullets at a time.
11. HEADSHOT – Perfect Aim
Description: This cheat gives you perfect aim, ensuring that every shot you take hits your opponent’s head.
How to Use:
- Type “HEADSHOT” on the main menu screen.
- Your shots will now automatically aim for the opponent’s head, leading to instant kills.
12. STEALTH – Silent Mode
Description: This cheat makes your gunshots silent, preventing opponents from reacting quickly to your attacks.
How to Use:
- Type “STEALTH” on the main menu screen.
- Your gun will fire silently, giving you a tactical advantage in duels.
13. TITAN – Giant Mode
Description: This cheat enlarges your character, making you a giant on the screen.
How to Use:
- Type “TITAN” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will become significantly larger, making you more intimidating but also an easier target.
14. MINI – Tiny Mode
Description: This cheat shrinks your character, making you harder to hit.
How to Use:
- Type “MINI” on the main menu screen.
- Your character will become tiny, making it more difficult for opponents to land shots on you.
15. SLOWMO – Slow Motion
Description: This cheat activates slow motion, giving you more time to react and aim during duels.
How to Use:
- Type “SLOWMO” on the main menu screen.
- The game will now run in slow motion, allowing you to take your time with each shot.
16. RAGE – Double Damage
Description: This cheat doubles the damage dealt by your bullets.
How to Use:
- Type “RAGE” on the main menu screen.
- Your bullets will now deal double damage, making it easier to defeat opponents quickly.
17. SUDDENDEATH – No Health Bars
Description: This cheat removes health bars, making each duel a sudden death match where one hit can determine the winner.
How to Use:
- Type “SUDDENDEATH” on the main menu screen.
- Health bars will be removed, adding a new level of intensity to each duel.
18. REFLECT – Reflect Bullets
Description: This cheat causes bullets to reflect off your character, potentially hitting opponents instead.
How to Use:
- Type “REFLECT” on the main menu screen.
- Bullets that hit you will now bounce off and might hit your opponent.
19. BULLETSTORM – Spread Shot
Description: This cheat makes your gun fire multiple bullets in a spread pattern with each shot.
How to Use:
- Type “BULLETSTORM” on the main menu screen.
- Each shot will now fire multiple bullets, covering a wider area.
20. LASER – Laser Sight
Description: This cheat adds a laser sight to your gun, helping you aim more accurately.
How to Use:
- Type “LASER” on the main menu screen.
- A laser sight will appear on your gun, making it easier to aim accurately at your opponents.
Strategies for Using Cheats
While cheats can make the game easier or more entertaining, using them effectively requires some strategy. Here are a few tips to make the most out of Gunblood cheats:
1. Combine Cheats for Maximum Effect: Some cheats work well together. For example, combining “FASTFIRE” with “MOREAMMO” allows you to unleash a relentless barrage of bullets without needing to reload.
2. Use Invincibility for Practice: The “NOHIT” cheat can be particularly useful for practicing your aiming and reaction times without the pressure of losing.
3. Save One-Hit Kills for Tough Opponents: The “ONEHIT” cheat is best used against the game’s toughest opponents, allowing you to progress quickly through difficult levels.
4. Experiment with Different Combinations: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different combinations of cheats to find what works best for your playstyle.
Conclusion
Gunblood is a fun and challenging game that can be made even more enjoyable with the use of cheats. Whether you’re looking to practice without the fear of losing or simply want to breeze through levels, these cheats offer a variety of ways to enhance your gameplay.