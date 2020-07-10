How 5G can entirely change the Future of Esports

The internet has already been doing wonders around the globe, and the introduction of broadband cellular network technology took that up a notch. Everyone owns a mobile device in these times, and 3G and 4G services were the best way to get them connected to high-speed internet. That has allowed users to enjoy online streaming, downloads, uploads, and more, but that is not all it has influenced.

The internet has provided the entertainment industry with a revolutionizing touch, and that impact is notable from its rapid progress. One of the most significant advancements is for sports enthusiasts, with the introduction of esports with these changes. Now they can enjoy live streams and stay updated with news related to their favorite teams and sports. Keeping track of players’ movements, any specific sports campaigns, or even promotional visits, has become much easier for the fans to track. However, there is a lot more in store for with 5G as the buzzword of the tech world right now.

Reports and speculations suggest that users are likely to experience esports in an entirely new light with the latest 5G services. It will redefine its future and allow everyone to be more involved in the world of esports. The sports industry is expanding as it is, and there are going to be even massive crowds to accommodate. In addition,the trump card is likely to make it possible.

Marketers and sports fans aside, there is also the betting industry that will enjoy the fruits of these developments. The best betting sites are already making sure to provide the users with a thrilling betting experience, but that will also transform with the use of 5G. The idea inside most people’s heads is that it’s dumb luck, whereas, in reality, there’s a lot more it. Professional gamblers are experts at crunching numbers and keep an eye out for closing line value to time their placements. With almost twenty times the power of 4G in their grasp, the results will undoubtedly reflect from their winnings.

That being one aspect of the picture, there is still a lot more to interest people in esports. Here’s more on how 5G can entirely change the future of esports and what you should prepare to enjoy from its integration.

1. SPEED

5G technology is likely to come with network slicing features. So far, any modifications were highly dependable on the hardware, but that will change. This slicing feature will enable the operators to tone up and down the network functions without the installation of excess equipment, thanks to the service’s virtualized infrastructure.

Providers can designate these layers of network slices to specific purposes, functions, or even individual customers. That means users can enjoy a faster and enhanced gaming experience that will give them an edge over others. It will bring down the latency to 0.5 milliseconds from ten milliseconds, which is currently the optimum functionality of 4G.

That has led to investments worth billions of dollars to this industry, making it one of the most flourishing industrial markets of the future.

2. COST-EFFECTIVENESS

The use of 5G will also be profitable in many ways if the users go with the option of smart integration. There are numerous techniques to attain this, depending on the use and type of event. For instance, people can use the slicing feature as a one-time investment for any esports of the same nature. In case another similar event pops up, they can replicate the structure from the old profile and bring it to life.

Similarly, AI can play a significant role here for esports, as organizers can use them for automatic designation and configuration of events. Also, they might be useful to generate default alerts to make changes accordingly to maintain performance.

Additionally, there’s also the option of pay-as-you-use licensing for these 5G services. That will allow esports to pay for set usage and licensing periods for these cutting-edge services. Therefore, users will get the best esports solutions at the most reasonable prices.

3. EXPERIENCE

Users will get to enjoy the world of esports and video games in 4K resolutions and virtual realities with the integration of 5G services. It will be more interactive, free of lag, and offer greater user control.

And the best part is that this experience won’t be limited to the player. The audience can enjoy the same with large-scale visual simulations. It means that they get to experience the live play from the player’s shoes, even if they aren’t playing it themselves. That promotes greater involvement and a broader reception to people considering going to these events.

In short, the fans will leave with the same experience that the players get as contestants. That will help them find ways to connect, learn, evolve, and enjoy firsthand esports activities even from the sidelines.

4. ACCESSIBILITY

The fans of esports are across the globe, but unfortunately, these events can’t take place wherever they are. That might leave some enthusiasts disappointed who will have to compromise with screenings and streams.

Luckily enough, 5G will eliminate these limitations and make sure that every fan has access to them. People can enjoy the same streams in VR over long distances in the future of esports. That means better reception and more audience to the event for enormous profits, even if they aren’t on the ground to attend the event.

That will allow the gaming community to expand and encourage the organizers to make maximum use of this opportunity. It will turn the situation to be mutually beneficial for the esports participants while strengthening it as a community.

SUMMARY

These are some of the prominent ways through which 5G can entirely change the future of esports and modify it for good. Although there is still time for the effective functioning and integration of this service, it has even caught the attention of several key players in the industry. That has convinced people to explore possibilities and scope the magnitude of change that will likely be in effect with its use. With this insight, the fans of esports are in for lots of surprises in the coming few years, so best stay tuned.