Logitech G502 Lightspeed Review

Serious PC gamers stay away from wireless gaming mice as they feel these can affect their gameplay. A wireless mouse can create latency issues — to the uninitiated, this means there is a noticeable lag between clicking the mouse to shoot an opponent and the actual gameplay response. There are issues related to interference, battery life, and the weight of the mouse.

However, Logitech says it has taken care of these issues in the new G502 Lightspeed.

The new G502 is the wireless variant of the Logitech G502 Hero, a preferred wired companion for many gamers due to the design and functionalities. But it seems the new G502 Lightspeed is more than just a wireless variant — it is actually a better variant.

In first-person shooting games, the G502 offers slightly better performance due to better travel and ease of movement. The weight is almost similar to the wired variant but is more compact and, of course, easy to carry around.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed offers pleasant gaming. In fact, if you are skeptical about using a wireless mouse during tournaments, the G502 Lightspeed might force you to reconsider this perception.

Specifications

Sensor Type Optical Sensor Model HERO 16K Sensitivity 100 – 16,000 DPI Polling Rates 1000 Hz Lift-off Distance Not disclosed Programmable Buttons 11 LED Zones and Colors 2 zones, 16.8 million colors Cable Length 1.9m / 6.2 feet, detachable

The G502 comes with Logitech’s HERO 16K optical LED sensor and has a sensitivity range of between 100 and 16,000 DPI. The report rate can be easily adjusted by tapping a dedicated button to instantly change your stance in the game or you can stick to 500Hz and 400 DPI.

The mouse offers 11 programmable buttons that can be customized through Logitech G HUB software. You can use each of these buttons to perform individual action or assign macros. There is a dual-mode scrolling wheel and the scroll speed can be changed with a dedicated button on the mouse itself.

The device comes with six weights — four at 2gm and two at 4gm. These weights can be put inside the mouse to adjust the overall weight of the mouse. This makes it easier for the user to adapt to a new mouse.

The design is well-thought-out and is meant to provide better grip and comfort.

The Logitech G502 Hero is a great wired gaming mouse that feels well-made and has a premium look. It has a ton of programmable buttons, low click latency, and a wide customizable CPI range. Though it’s rather heavy, it comes with five removable weights to allow you to customize the weight to suit your preference. Unfortunately, it’s a rather large mouse, and people with small hands will likely have a hard time getting a comfortable grip or reaching all the buttons.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking to make the shift to a wireless mouse for your gaming sessions, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed may be considered as the ideal choice for those who are willing to spend this much on a mouse.