The Best Multiplayer Mac Games You Should Start Playing This Year

Macs have come a long way when it comes to gaming. True gamers used to avoid Macs at all costs for their limited and inferior releases. Now, however, more and more great games are being ported to the OS, making the Mac a more viable option than ever.

There are even a lot of great multiplayer Mac games available! If you’ve got a Mac and you’re looking for something to play with your friends, worry no more. You’ve got plenty of options.

Here are the best multiplayer games on Mac.

Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is a retro-inspired farming simulator made largely by one person, Eric Barone. It’s a love letter to games like Harvest Moon and Animal Crossing.

In Stardew Valley you grow crops, start relationships, and even fight monsters. The best part is, the game is now entirely multiplayer!

In 2019, Barone’s company ConcernedApe updated the game to include multiplayer. In multiplayer, you can start a farm with up to three other friends. You’ll share the land, plant crops, create your own relationships, and use teamwork to make a profit.

There are no restrictions on the multiplayer in Stardew Valley. If you can do it in single-player, you can do it in multiplayer. There’s nothing quite as fun as tackling the increasingly difficult levels of the mine together.

Deciding who gets the best of the loot is a whole other story.

Divinity: Original Sin 2

If you’re an RPG lover, it doesn’t get much better than Divinity: Original Sin 2.

This vast RPG features a lot of multiplayer modes, including a co-op campaign and PVP fights. The game plays kind of like Dungeons & Dragons. Explore a huge fantasy world, take quests, and go through turn-based combat situations.

It’s challenging, it’s fun, and it’s a truly unique multiplayer experience. You and your team will have to work together to succeed in challenging fights. Then, you’ll have to try your hardest to work together when splitting up all that glorious loot.

Left 4 Dead 2

Left 4 Dead 2 may be over 10 years old, but it’s still one of the best multiplayer experiences, period. It’s definitely one of the best experiences you’ll get gaming on a Mac.

In Left 4 Dead 2, up to four players work together to take out oncoming hordes of zombies. There are both survival maps and a swathe of campaigns, all of which are fully multiplayer. It’s a fast, frantic, and satisfying FPS zombie game that still sees tons of players each month.

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as blowing a zombie’s head off with a shotgun. That feeling only doubles when you’ve got friends to help you out.

Rocket League

If you’re an e-sports kind of person, give Rocket League a go.

Rocket League is like soccer but with cars. Two teams of three go head-to-head in an arena trying to score as many points as possible. You can collect boosts around the map, drive up the walls, and blow other players up by driving into them.

Multiplayer is the only real way to play Rocket League. Team up with a few friends, or face-off in an ultimate showdown. It’s frustrating, it’s fun, and if you play enough it may even win you some money!

Counter-Strike: GO

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most popular multiplayer FPS games ever. Think Call of Duty but faster and more skill-based.

Counter-Strike: GO features a variety of game modes, including deathmatches and hostage rescues. A battle royale mode was even added to the mix recently! That makes for a lot of different ways to play with your friends.

The best way to play CS: GO is with friends. Strategizing goes a long way to bring you to victory, especially in the teams of two modes. In these it’s just you and your teammate against other teams of two, making cooperation absolutely necessary for success.

There’s a reason Counter-Strike: GO is consistently at the top of Steam’s most-played games list.

Minecraft

Is any list of multiplayer games complete without Minecraft?

Minecraft is available on just about every platform out there, including Mac. Join up with a couple of friends and explore a never-ending world of things to do. Mine for ore, build incredible buildings, defend villages from ravaging pillagers — what you do is up to you!

Minecraft is all about survival, imagination, and collecting. If you just want to build crazy inventions with your friends, try out creative mode!

And if you get tired of the survival aspect of the game, try out the variety of multiplayer servers. These offer alternative game modes, including the very popular Minecraft Hunger Games.

It’s exactly what it sounds like — a recreation of the Hunger Games on custom-made maps. There are co-op variations of this if you want to team up with your friends, or you can go head-to-head with them for glory and bragging rights. However you choose to play Minecraft, you’re going to have a great time.

Civilization VI

The latest in Sid Meier’s Civilization series offers a fantastic multiplayer component. Each player starts with a single settler unit and builds up and empire from scratch. Then, you can either form an alliance and take over the world, or fight for dominance from beginning to end.

Civilization VI is a long and thought-provoking game full of strategy and variety. You have to make your choices wisely to end up on top, otherwise you face being nuked out of existence. That’s something your friends definitely won’t let you forget about.

If you’re a fan of Risk and have a craving for world domination, look no further than Civilization VI.

Multiplayer Mac Games Galore

These are just some of the best multiplayer Mac games available right now. Whether you’re looking for the chill vibes of Stardew Valley or a frantic shooter like Counter-Strike, the Mac has you covered. Don’t let anyone tell you the Mac isn’t a great way to game ever again!

