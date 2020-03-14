Wrestle Jump – a Hilarious and Fun Game

Have you ever wondered that you could have done things a bit differently while wrestling in a party with friends, trying to get on top of each other? Then Wrestle Jump is what you should have opted for. Wrestle Jump is a simple yet fun competitive game that you can play with your friends one-on-one.

The Goal of the Game

The rules of the game are simple:

Control your wrestler just by pressing a single button. Smash your opponent’s head to the ground and score! With every win or lose, you’re transported to a new level that provides a new and fresh challenge.

Easy to Learn and Fun to Play

In just a few wrestle jumps, in a single match, you learn the game mechanics and the basic strategy that you need to adopt for putting up with your friendly opponent, and soon you’ll get addicted to the game regardless of how well or how miserably you’re competing.

It gets even more fun when you start experimenting with the basic controls, which is just a single press of a button.

You can time your jumps while landing on a surface to make you and your opponent spin just enough for the wrestling duo to land on the opponent’s head.

You can prevent spins initiated by your opponent by not letting go of your jump button.

You can also use the environment to push you away and around while you two fall all the way down, holding hands, onto the ground.

The game quickly becomes about how well you maneuver around the level and how you strategize timing your jumps.

The Game Modes

There is an Endless mode for those of you who just can’t get enough of the standard five-stars win wrestling session. Enabling the Ice Levels gives the vanilla levels a slippery twist! Want more challenges? Play the game with the Winds on. When none of your buddies are around, take up the challenging Single Player mode where you compete against the computer AI.

Final Thoughts

Wrestle Jump is a fun and addictive game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages. Being simple enough to be played using a single button press and yet challenging enough with a decent variety of modes and levels makes it a perfect Party Game. You and your friends will always find yourselves laughing hard after an intense wrestling match. The game can get frustrating at times, but I’m glad it does as there’s no fun without it.

If you get tired of Wrestle Jump, don’t worry, you can play more wrestling games here; the catalog will keep you entertained for hours, and you’ll have endless fun exploring more and wrestling more.