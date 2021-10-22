Heartbreaks are never easy. Even if you have been together for a couple of months or many years together, it is never easy. Everything you do reminds you of your partner. You try to shrug off the feeling of being lonely but it doesn’t go away, isn’t it? We understand it. If you are getting over a breakup, keep distracting yourself with activities you love to do.

Often you will catch yourself laying on your couch and surfing through channels to watch a movie but will end up watching a romantic movie. It will bring back the gloom from the breakup and will make you question if real love exists. We have curated a list of 5 movies that will mend your broken heart or just work as a distraction to take away attention from the pain you are going through.

What you are going through needs a bandage of a breakup movie with an ointment of hope that will push you to get out of your gloom and help you deal with the overwhelming emotions.

Marriage Story (2019)

For all the people going through a breakup, this is a good movie to watch. The movie is about a couple who go their separate ways but it’s not that easy. They go through a legal battle for the custody of their child which turns ugly. How they go through it and once it is over they develop a bond that is beyond marriage, physical intimacy, or love. They share parenting time for their child and this is a unique dynamic. It is a bond that has no name but still exists.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Again a great watch to distract yourself while going through a breakup. This movie will give you hope that even if today isn’t great, it will get better soon. This movie’s central character is Peter Bretter who has broken up with his girlfriend Sarah who happens to be a famous tv star. He travels to Hawaii after the breakup only to find out Sarah is also staying at the same hotel. But, things take a fun turn when he rebounds with a girlfriend who is even cooler than Sarah. This rom-com will make you forget your worries for a brief moment and you will wish to have an even cooler future partner.

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Though this movie is old it feels good to watch and console a grieving heart. The movie involves a strong friendship between girlfriends who help each other. It displays the struggles of women in a relationship and how they overcome love problems. The movie tells you to stop waiting to exhale but allow yourself to breathe naturally and freely. Watch this movie for the brilliant performance by Whitney Houston, Lela Rochon, Angela Bassett, and Loretta Devine, and forget your worries.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

This one is a romantic sci-fi movie that is beyond our imagination. Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could erase all the memories involving your ex right now? This is what the couple from this movie is trying to do, erase all the memories. Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet play the couple in this movie. Jim Carrey who plays Joel’s character tries to erase memories only to realize that maybe it’s not necessary and worthwhile to erase the beautiful memories. It will make you realize that you may erase somebody from your mind but not from your heart. There is one corner where your past will stay and you can cherish the good memories for life.

Legally Blonde (2001)

How can we not mention Legally Blonde while we are at movies involving breakup? It is centered around Elle played by Reese Witherspoon. Her unappreciative boyfriend dumps her for a smarter girl but she doesn’t sob over him. Instead of that, she works hard to win his love back. As she goes through her transformation alone, she realizes she never needed that kind of man, to begin with. She realizes her happiness is not dependent on a man but on her achievements. This lighthearted breakup movie will keep you in splits thanks to Elles dumb moments. This movie will remind you that you are enough for your happiness.

Conclusion

It is never going to be easy to get over somebody with whom you’ve pictured a future with but you can keep yourself busy to distract yourself from the suffering. Watch these 5 movies that will try to heal your bruised heart and make you smile for a brief moment. Not everyone gets a dreamy happy ending but sometimes it can be a start to something unexpected in a positive way.