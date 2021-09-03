Whenever there is a discussion about artificial intelligence we are quickly transported to a movie scene where robots are doing all the human jobs or flying cars teleporting humans from one point to another in a jiffy. Even though practically everything we do today is supported by artificial intelligence and developing technologies, we still go back to futuristic movies with unreal advancements.

Just like you and me, the movie world is also fascinated with artificial intelligence and has explored the concept in-depth giving us some really interesting movies. Let’s start our journey into the future through these top 5 must-watch AI-based movies of all times.

Transcendence (2014)

This sci-fi movie takes us into the world of artificial intelligence through Dr. Will Caster. Johnny Depp is brilliant in this character of the world’s foremost authority on AI. He and his team are experimenting to create a sentient computer. This is highly controversial and an anti-technology group tries to kill the doctor but ultimately helps him successfully conduct the experiment.

This movie will make you think of things that you have never heard before. It explores the different scientific and philosophical possibilities and hints at what our worlds will look like in the future.

Chappie (2015)

Chappie is a near-future movie that follows Chappie, a Police Robot who patrols the streets looking for lawbreakers. This droid is then stolen by criminals and thanks to the new programming, he learns to feel things and thinks for himself. It also shows the struggle of the scientist played by Dev Patel who tries to steal Chappie back to teach him morality. Chappie is torn between his criminal family and the scientist and through the process develops his character.

The movie shows how humans manipulate other humans and robots alike. They play with everybody’s emotions for their benefit. It will make you ask who is more dangerous, humans or bots?

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

How can we move forward without mentioning this movie that is precisely about artificial intelligence? You can only expect a maestro like Steven Speilberg to create such a fantastic movie that makes you believe everything you see is true. This movie is about David, a highly advanced robotic boy who is eager to become a human child only to win his foster mother’s love who abandoned him. He sets out on a journey and it takes him through many ups and downs.

The story is complex and makes you question the complexities of human emotions. The themes of love and artificial intelligence are intertwined. It makes you think what will happen if humans were ever replicated, would it open a whole new Pandora’s box?

WALL-E (2008)

The story of this futuristic movie revolves around Wall-E, a small waste-collecting robot. He is programmed to clean the polluted earth. He inadvertently embarks on a journey into space when Eve, who is another robot, is sent to earth to check if there is any sign of life. All humans have abandoned earth for outer space because of the toxic pollution on earth. Wall-E who is earthbound falls in love with Eve who is sent from space. He follows her into space and together their actions will decide the fate of their kind and humankind. Both these robots have human-like qualities and as the story progresses it shows humans as emotionless beings and robots full of emotions who care about life.

It is a cute animated story that hints at our scary future and the dark possibilities of inhabitable earth.

The Matrix (1999)

If you haven’t yet watched this movie, you are missing out on all the sci-fi action. It is set up in a dystopian future and follows Thomas Anderson, a computer programmer. He is better known as Neo. He soon realizes the truth about earth’s population being trapped in a simulated reality ‘Matrix’. What follows is a surreal storyline that will keep you glued.

The concept of reality within reality was never explored before making this movie one of the best AI-based movies of all time.

Conclusion

These were our top picks of the best 5 AI-based movies that everyone must watch. These masterpieces will take you into the future that is soon going to be our reality. It will make you question the different aspects and our dependence on AI. It has sparked curiosity for centuries and will continue to do so in the future. These movies explore the various facets of AI from cute friendly robots to the destructive ones who want to destroy humans. Watch these movies for a glimpse into the near future.