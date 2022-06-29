5 reasons why Bluechip is the best gambling website

In the first stage of choosing a casino, newcomers evaluate its reliability. For example, the best gambling website has a license. To read information about it, you should click on the icon that is present at the bottom of the main page. Other advantages include quick registration, different methods of financial transactions, and the minimum deposit. Adult citizens of India without restrictions can register at the casino.

Reasons for the Popularity of the Casino

Bluechip Casino opened recently, but the number of its customers is steadily growing. There are five reasons for this.

Original bonus policy. Newcomers receive a welcome bonus, which applies to the first four deposits. The administration will add 150%, 50%, 75%, and 125% to the sum, respectively. The money is credited to an additional account. You have to wager it in a week. There are bonuses for sports betting fans. These are free bets and the cashout service. Extensive collection of gambling games. There are about 4,500 slots with reels and lines in the range. They differ in genres, the structure of the playing field, the presence of special characters, prize options. There are machines connected to the system of drawing the progressive jackpot. To participate in it, you need to make the maximum bet when activating all lines. Conducting tournaments on slots. Regular customers are notified about them by email. All others see a warning, which is shown in the form of an advertising banner. Participants need to test slot machines from the list, following the requirements for the minimum and maximum bet. The higher your place in the standings, the more chances you have to win a prize. The possibility of playing with live dealers to feel the realism of the process. To do this, it is necessary to go to the page “Live”. The total number of games presented on it is 324. They differ in terms of table limits. Young boys and girls can work as croupiers, who are in the studio with video cameras during the session. Thanks to this, you can watch every move of the dealer. Acceptance of sports betting. The bets can be made in the pre-match and in real-time. All disciplines are in the category “Sport”. It is necessary to click on the name, determine the match and the outcome, click on the odds, and specify the amount. On the page “Cricket” there are tournaments on the given sports discipline.

There are the same opportunities as in other online casinos. For example, the following card games are presented in the collection:

Blackjack;

Baccarat;

Poker;

Andar Bahar.

European, French and American versions of roulette are also available. When choosing a suitable option, you should pay attention to the number of green sectors (one or two). You can first try the game you like in the free version.

How to Start Playing the Casino Bluechip

It is possible to test the demonstration versions without registration. To make real bets, it is necessary to create an account on the Bluechip website. You fill out a simplified questionnaire that consists of two boxes. First, you should enter a valid e-mail address. The second one – is a secure password, which consists of letters, numbers, and special characters. Then, you select the account currency (Indian rupees are also suitable), and confirm the acceptance of the user agreement.

The account is deposited in any convenient way. It is possible to choose one of the eleven payment methods. The minimum deposit is 4 euros (or in another currency according to the exchange rate). When the balance is replenished, you can move to the activation of the game.