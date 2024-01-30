Best Slot Themes

Whether you are new to casino games or a seasoned player, the draw of the slot games is something that just cannot be denied. Often bright and colourful, the games are easy to play with limited knowledge needed to win – and this makes them a real draw in both physical casinos and online.

Of course, one of the best things about playing slots is winning – and because it is all down to luck and randomness, you don’t actually need any skill to hit the jackpot. Slots usually have a RTP (Return To Player) rate of somewhere around 95%, which means that for every £1.00 put in, about 95p is paid back (but remember, it is random and not guaranteed).

Slots have developed fast from the one-armed bandits using mechanical reels that started the craze in the late 19th Century – thanks to innovative technology and developments in graphics and animations that mean bonus rounds, free spins without a deposit, cascading reels and unbelievable multipliers are a regular feature.

What slot games should you choose to play? Well, all things being equal, most players are likely to gravitate to a game that entices them based on the theme and gameplay – and with that in mind, let’s look at some of the most popular slot game themes.

Fruit

In the UK and Ireland, fruit machines used to be found in every pub. The fruit symbol in a slot game is a direct callback to some of the earliest slot machines that took America by storm, despite the prohibitive laws that essentially outlawed gambling across the continent in the early 20th century.

Fruit themed slot games are usually among the simplest to learn, often with low volatility – perfect for both beginners and lovers of something a little more retro.

Irish

What is it about a cute leprechaun with rainbows and pots of gold that inspired slot game designers so much?

It could be to do with the ‘luck o’ the Irish’ trope, or it could just be because the gold and green colour palette lends itself so perfectly to a game where the idea is to win as much money as possible. Either way, you can find tons of games set on the Emerald Isle which are sure to get you excited for a big win.

Fishing

Everyone loves a hobby, and there is something about the idea of fishing for a win that lends itself to being a perfect theme for a slot game. Fishin’ Frenzy is probably the best-known fishing slot game, combining a beautiful blue background with fish and equipment in a game packed full of winning opportunities.

When you are looking through the fishing themed games, you know that the biggest payout will come when you land that monster fish.

Adventures

Storytelling in slots is not as easy as it is in other types of games, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved in something pretty cool while you spin the reels. Whether you are looking for Mayan treasure in a jungle temple or solving a murder in a film noir-based setting, adventure games offer an extra fun distraction to the slot genre.

Egypt

Ancient Egypt has always been fascinating for us, especially when we learn all about the treasures buried in tombs underneath pyramids – there is nothing like some impressive mythology, a few tales of curses, and desiccated mummies to spark the imagination.

Egyptian-themed games pull on this sense of history and with the typically golden hues of the sarcophagi and the treasure, the sparkling colour palette is a big part of the draw.

Movies

Officially-licensed movie slot games are a great way to get closer to the characters you love – especially when they contain cutscenes taken straight from the films themselves. Look out for the main characters on the reels – you can almost guarantee that they will hold the key to getting to the jackpot.

There is a slot game for almost every movie genre out there, you just have to find your favourite.

Horror

This might be a bit of a niche genre and not for everyone, but there are lots of really excellent horror slot games out there that can really creep you out. From flesh-eating zombies to a vampire love story, horror games blend atmospheric music, spooky symbols, and all-out terrifying backdrops to chill you while you spin.

Animals

We love animals, from the cute and furry to the scaly and slightly terrifying – and that means that there are some excellent slot games based around animals. Whether that is the fishing games as mentioned above, or ones based on wolves, gorillas, or even fuzzy little farm animals, including our four-legged (or two-legged) friends in a game design is a great way to get you to play.

What slot themes would get you most excited to play?