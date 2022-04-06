Latest Casino Online Slots to Play in 2022

Slot machines are still thriving in the online gambling market. These are the most popular games among punters from across the globe and there is no surprise new pokies are released every month. There are dozens of decent software providers available on sites like https://wazamba.com/hi/. In this article, we will present you with a list of freshly released pokies, making it easier for you to find games with the latest features.

Safari of Wealth by Play’n Go

Released on the 3rd of March 2022, this pokie by Play’n Go has already made a lot of noise in the gambling community. It is themed with animals and is already available at almost every Play’n Go casino online. The list of its additional features includes Bonus Games, Free Spins, Expanded Reels, and others.

The Return-to-Player value of this game is 96.20%, which is higher than average. There are five reels and twenty pay lines available for making combinations in this pokie. For your comfort, there also is an Auto Spin feature.

Pacific Gold by ELK Studios

This slot machine was launched on the first day of Spring, so many players have already tested it by now. Even though ELK Studios is not the most popular software provider, this slot received many positive reviews, leaving us no choice except for including it in our list.

Pacific Gold has six rows and eight reels, granting you thousands of pay lines to play on. The RTP value of this pokie is 95.00%. You can try it at almost every ELK Studios casino online for free, as the game comes with a Fun Play mode.

Queenie by Pragmatic Play

This game was released on the same day as Safari of Wealth, but it seems these two pokies have both managed to grab the attention of punters. In contrast to previous slot machines, Queenie is a classic pokie with a 3×5 grid. As any modern slot, it comes with a good range of additional features, including Bonus Wheels, Instant Prizes, Wild Symbols, Mini-Jackpots, Multipliers, Bonus Buys, and others.

In a nutshell, it is a typical 3×5 slot that is optimized and updated according to modern standards. The visuals are pleasing to the eye, the animations are smooth, and the features will keep you entertained for a long time.

Genie Nights by Red Tiger

Like ELK Studios, Red Tiger is not one of the leading software providers, yet it has its fanbase. This company has just released their new pokie called Genie Nights, and it is definitely worth trying. Its list of features includes Instant Bonuses, Free Spins, Wild Symbols, and even some unique features like the Nudge mechanic.

The RTP of this slot machine is 95.76%, making it an average-paying pokie. It features a 3×3 grid with only five pay lines, reminding you of the classic 3-reel slot machines. On some sites, there are new game offers with free spins for Genie Nights, so in case you’re interested, make sure not to miss them.

Primal Wilderness by Betsoft

This pokie by Betsoft has a Nature theme and tons of amazing features. The game is about to be released on the 24th of March 2022, and it will also have New Game offers with free spins at almost every Betsoft casino online.

The RTP value of Primal Wilderness is 95.28%. It has five reels and a whopping 1024 pay lines, guaranteeing you frequent hits. Its built-in jackpot is capped at the amount of 3,310 times the initial betting sum.

Mayan Waterfalls by Yggdrasil

The last pokie we’d like to include on our list comes from Yggdrasil, which is a popular and trusted software provider. They have developed several other pokies with similar themes that became international hits, so the expectations were high for the release of Mayan Waterfalls.

The game has five reels and up to forty pay lines for you to make combinations on. The RTP value of Mayan Waterfalls is 96.32%, making it one of the best-paying pokies among fresh releases.