The Most Popular Casino Bonuses for Players

Nowadays, online gambling is so popular that people worldwide can choose from hundreds of online casinos. Those sites have to compete for new customers, which is not easy. Because of that, a typical gambling site must offer the players exciting bonuses and prizes. It should be worth attending to and easy to get. We can set apart several bonuses that undoubtedly deserve to be described. It will be:

welcome bonus, no deposit bonus, free spins, reload bonus, cashback.

Which will be the best?

Welcome Bonus

It’s the most popular form of casino bonuses. It is designed for new players who want to sign up in a casino and deposit their first money. You need to do a few simple steps:

1) Open an account – you have a registration form in which you must fill in all the necessary data: name and surname, date of birth, nationality, gender, address, telephone number and e-mail address.

2) Activate your welcome offer – many casinos provide automatic activation of welcome bonuses. But there could be a situation where you need to activate it manually or contact with help centre.

3) Deposit some money – it is essential to deposit at least the amount required as a minimum by the casino. The welcome offer can be for one or a few first deposits depending on the bonus. There you can choose your preferred payment method.

4) Claim your welcome bonus – if you follow these steps without problems, you should get the promised bonus in your account.

What can you get as a new customer? It depends on two things: the amount of the deposit and how high the bonus is. There are various bonuses available online. One casino can give you a 100% bonus, another 150%, 200% and sometimes even 400 or 500%! Also necessary is the amount of promo cash you can claim. On average, you can receive a maximum of several hundred EUR to even a few thousand. You will receive the amount specified in the bonus, which should be in your bonus account.

But that doesn’t have to be the end of the good news. Many casinos also offer free spins. So you can claim your money bonus and free spins. It could be 25, 50, 100, 150, 200 or more spins. The double prize will certainly tempt many players.

For whom? Only for new players. How can you get it? Sign in at the casino and make your first deposit. What can you get? Cash bonus and free spins. Wagering Depends on the casino. It can be x30, x35, x40, x50, x70 in 24 hours, 5, 7 days

No Deposit Bonus

Placing bets in a casino involves risk, which is why many people fear for their money. That’s why they don’t want to make a first deposit and claim welcome bonuses. Especially for such players, casinos have no deposit bonuses. It is an offer where you do not have to pay your own money to get something as a gift. Your task is to use the special offer, sign in and activate an account. Just for that, you can receive a small present. It could be 5, 10, 25 EUR or some free spins for a specific online slot. It is an excellent opportunity to get to know the casino better and play selected games. If you’re lucky, you’ll win casino money for free! Remember that no deposit bonus can only be claimed once at the casino using a special link or bonus code.

Free Spins

We mentioned free spins when we described welcome bonuses. But you need to know that this kind of reward you can claim not only as a new player. Many gambling sites can give you free spins as a reward for completing a simple task. Primarily available is reload bonus. It looks like a welcome bonus. Your task is to deposit money and claim a reward. Example: deposit 50 EUR and get 25 free spins on Book of Dead. However, free spins can also be earned on lotteries, tournaments, or just for logging into the casino. They are like chips on old slot machines. They replace real money and, at the same time, allow winning them. Free spins are often available on a specific casino game.

Reload Bonus

If you like a welcome offer and want more, the reload bonus will be exactly what you are looking for! As a casino player, you can find regular or temporary deposit bonuses. They look like a welcome bonus but are available for every player. Your task is to deposit on a specific day and claim another bonus. Reload promos are mostly available from Monday to Thursday and from Friday to Sunday. It could be +25, 50% more from the deposit and many times with free spins, like +50% to 700 EUR and 50 free spins.

Cashback

The last exciting casino bonus is cashback. It is called the consolation prize. As you know, luck is only sometimes on the player’s side. You can lose more or less money. Casinos are trying to cheer up players by offering them to return some funds to their accounts. It could be 3, 5, 10, 15 or more percent of losses. These refunds are mainly used as bonuses. So if you lost 100 EUR and the cashback is 15%, you can get back 15 EUR. It is always better than nothing. Cashback can be related to all bets, slots, and live games.

Remember that casinos also offer tournaments or lotteries with prizes for players. You can also use a loyalty casino programs with additional bonuses and rewards.

Terms and Conditions

One of the most important things is always remembering every term and condition. There is a wagering requirement for the bonus. Your bonus must be wagered a minimum of xx times in the casino within xx days. It could be 25, 30, 35, 40, 50 or more. Of course, the higher the bonus wagering requirements are, the more difficult it will be to complete the task. Unfortunately, the bonus will be removed from your account if you fail to complete that task. Sometimes it’s better to look where you may not get the highest reward, but you will have the best chance of wagering it.