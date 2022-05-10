5 Easy Ways to Help Your Child Learn New Words

The Vocabulary of words we are using is something that we can always enrich by learning new and new ones. As adults, it is pretty easy to find ways to do it — reading books, opening the dictionary, googling, etc.

But what about children that would like and have to learn new words? For them, it happens naturally every day when they come across a term they don’t know.

However, if you would like to speed up the process and teach them new ones on top of that, here are a couple of easy ways to do so.

Easy ways to help your child learn new words

Almost anything is easier to make kids engage and learn when you turn any activity into a game. The same applies to learning words. You should engage with your child, listen to them when they try to express their feelings and thoughts, and actively communicate with them. But here are a couple of ways you can facilitate the process of learning new words.

1. Play word games

Word games are the perfect way to learn words through playing games. There are many different word games you can explore. Either you can try some word games that are with already words written on cards, and your kid can guess what the word means and try using it in a sentence.

Or you can play Scrabble-type games where your child should try to come up with words containing any letters they get. Depending on your kid’s age, there are many games you can buy, or you can create your own at home to adapt to the difficulty. When you turn this activity into a game, your little one will enjoy it and won’t feel so much of an obligation.

2. Reading

Reading a variety of books is a great way to learn new words with your kid. We still know new terms when we read our books as grownups, so it is even easier to do this with your children. You can choose the stories and the level of complexity depending on the age of your little one and what they will enjoy.

As a parent, try to make this an activity where the kid is listening and engaging in a conversation. In this way, your kid can practice the usage of the new words, and they can ask you questions that might lead to learning even new ones.

3. Play word scavenger hunt

Kids love finding treasures, so you can make them enjoy finding new words or using words to find the treasure. You can make the clues as small word puzzles where the kid should put the letters together to find where the next clue is hidden, or they need to solve a riddle.

You will give your kid the motivation to continue till the end of the game and really try to solve the word puzzles. This activity can also be made as a group one, so inciting your little one’s friends to participate and help is a great idea. Like that, the kids can interact meanwhile, try to guess the clues together, and bond.

4. Movies

There are many animations you can choose from, and all of them will be with a different story that will expose your kid to a variety of new words. This is an activity that your kid will definitely enjoy because of the beautiful pictures, the engaging stories, and the cool characters.

You can afterward engage even more again by having a conversation, playing games, and imagining how the story would develop further. In this way, you will encourage your kid to speak more, try to express themselves, and use more and more new words. Since the variety of animations is great, it will make it easy to learn new terms with your children.

5. Visit new places

Sometimes kids get distracted when they are home or just annoyed, and it is harder to concentrate. This is why going on a walk to a nearby landmark, zoo, park, shopping center, etc., is also a way to learn new words. You can focus on different vocabulary groups when choosing the place to go.

For example, you can start with something easy like the animals in the zoo and learn what they are called, where they usually live, what they eat, and all other interesting facts that will expose your kid to many new words. Learning words through going on trips is an amazing activity because it is first a bonding time for you and your family, and also, you don’t teach your kid words but geography, history, etc.

Wrapping up

Learning is not a favorite activity of any kind, but it is necessary, especially when it comes to learning new words. This will also be very helpful for your kid to make it easier for them to communicate and express themselves.

So, finding ways to help them learn more and more words in a fun and engaging way is an essential task for every parent. Try out the ideas we shared with you, and we guarantee you that you will have a lot of fun and also a great learning experience for your kid.