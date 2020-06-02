The Best Gambling Games in India

While there are certain games that are expected at every casino venue such as poker, blackjack, and roulette, there are certain games that are more popular among Indian players. These games are also more commonly available in Indian casinos, both online and land-based. They are easy to play, exciting, and can be enjoyed alone or in a company that makes them equally good choices for a solo session or a night out.

If you are new to gambling, or simply want to explore the exciting world of casino games in India, check out our recommendations for the best real money casino games in India.

Teen Patti

Teen Patti is a card game that originates from India, but it is popular throughout East Asia. The game requires 3 to 6 players, and it is played with a standard deck of cards (52, no jokers). Sometimes it is also called a “3-card game” because in the very beginning each player gets three playing cards, but before even getting cards, the player has to put their boot amount in the pot.

Now, every player can choose to see the cards (seen player) or continue without it (blind player). Players can also choose to raise or call, but if you call, the previous player must follow as well. That way, the stakes are getting progressively higher. The blind player can see his cards upon request, but only after there is only one opponent left. After every hand, there is a winner that takes the pot. This elaborate game has many rules and is most popular among players looking for a break from poker.

Andar Bahar

Andar bahar is a very popular casino game, as many believe the player has 50:50 chances for winning. Originated in South India, it is considered how andar bahar is hundreds of years old. Nowadays, it is mostly offered by online casinos as a live game, or in regulated establishments in Goa.

The game is played with a traditional 52 deck, without jokers. The rules of the game are fairly simple: there are two main bets – you can bet left (andar) or right (bahar). Sometimes, players can place side bets on suits and ranks. The dealer then places a card (also known as the joker, but don’t confuse it with the wild card) in the middle of the table, and players announce are they betting andar or bahar. After the bets are made, the dealer will simply deal cards left and right until he reaches a card the same rank as the joker card. If the total number of cards is odd – the winning side is andar. Alternatively, if the number is even – the winner is bahar.

Indian Rummy

Indian rummy is the perfect mix between a game of skill and a game of chances. The main goal of the game is to create sets or sequences (runs) with your hand. Indian rummy is played with two decks containing 52 cards and two jokers (wild cards) when played in the company of 2 or 3. The more players there are (and there can be up to 6 players in a party), the more decks and jokers are used.

Players take turns in drawing a card from an open or closed deck, and then discards one card and place it on the open deck. The player has a winning hand if he has 13 cards invalid sets or sequences (first life, second life, pure sequence, impure sequence). This game is attractive but requires some attention.

Maang Patta

Maang patta is a casino game for up to 5 players and played with a simple deck of cards. Every player simply draws a single card from the deck and then places a bet on their card. The betting round lasts as long as needed: until a common bet is reached or the maximum bet is set.

The dealer will then simply start to deal the cards. Whoever’s card shows up first is the winner. This game is especially popular in online casinos where you can choose different boosters to increase your odds.

Slots

Casino slots are a true classic, and there is not a single casino player in the world who hasn’t tried them at least once. In India, the most popular slots feature five or seven reels and offer multiple paylines, as well as exciting boosters and in-game bonuses.

As technology advanced, casino slots have become more similar to online video games, than to classic casino games. With detailed visuals and exciting sound effects, as well as funny characters – they made sure to take the whole playing experience to a whole new level.

Punters who wish for, even more, can easily play progressive jackpot slots, where there are additional prizes drawn from a single pot, that increases every time a game is played. The most popular progressive jackpot games are Mega Moolah, Arabian Nights, Fruit Fiesta, and Jackpot Giant, and they are all available online, in most reputable online casinos.