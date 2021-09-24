Asus launched its fourth-gen ROG phone after a lot of speculation and named it Asus ROG 5 because number four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture. It is a powerhouse and without a doubt one of the best gaming phones available in 2021. It is a dream for many gamers to own this phone and have the best gaming experience. A good gaming phone allows you to have a full-blown gaming experience on a small device and the privilege to move around with your gaming companion. This gaming beast has a plethora of features specifically made for gaming.

Let’s look at what makes the Asus ROG 5 the best gaming phone in 2021. Asus has worked hard on improving it from its predecessors in terms of software as well as hardware.

Build Quality

This phone is dedicated to gaming and we know that because of the efforts put in to make it an amazing gaming phone. It has great features like the dot matrix design which was only available on the Asus laptop ROG Zephyrus G14. It also allows you to customize the ROG log in different colors while you charge your phone or for text messages. This colorful rear has gorilla glass 3 protection and the front is protected with gorilla glass victus.

It comes with a large display of 6.8 inches and it has reduced the bezels by 25% as claimed by Asus. It still has an evident chin and forehead that might be bothersome. It has an aspect ratio of 20.4:9 and might be too tall for a one-hand grip. The phone weighs 238gms and is decent enough for handling it with two hands. At the bottom of the phone, you will find a 3.5mm jack and USB-C port. A great feature that it comes with is a USB-C port that is side-mounted allowing you to play and charge your phone simultaneously.

High on Hardware

The most attractive part of this phone is undoubtedly its hardware that makes it the best gaming phone. It comes with AirTriggers that work flawlessly. It gives a premium experience with the triggers that are placed well and has more sensors. ROG 5 also has more trigger actions based on gestures. You can get more actions by shaking, turning, or tilting the phone.

The AirTriggers eliminate the need for additional accessories and come closest to the traditional style of triggers. It is customizable whether you like to press or touch the controls to activate it. You can also choose the optional Kunai 5 to go along with this phone if you want to enhance your gaming experience like the Switch.

It has a resolution of FHD with 2448 x 1080 and 482cd brightness. The phone is set to automatically optimize the refresh rate as per your activity. It also supports HDR10+. It comes with front-firing speakers that are loud and make gaming even more fun. The company has also improved the overall wired audio experience as well with DAC that is professional level. This results in great gaming sounds and listening to music too.

Software

It has a powerful CPU and runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor is the best part of the phone. Asus’s Armoury Crate app is the soul of this gaming beast. The X-mode and the X-mode Plus are amazing features that enhance the experience of gaming. It allows you to have controls like your pc-gaming by adjusting the touch, clock speeds of GPU and CPU, and refresh rate of the display.

Other interesting features include the Scout Mode and the Quick Controls. Scout Mode allows you to invert colors to see the enemies faster and the Quick Controls are helpful for quickly navigating to different functions like Scout Mode or screen recording during a game.

Battery

Gamers love to play for long hours and this phone won’t disappoint you. It can easily last for over 15 hours with the dynamic mode switched on. It also supports bypass charging that charges the system without battery charging. Asus also added charging features like scheduled charging and a limit on charging that keeps your phone safe from overcharge along with keeping it cool.

It also takes charging to another level by offering Hyper Charging that allows charging at 65W. This is extremely fast charging considering the 6,000 mAh battery. It fully charges in 51 minutes.

Final Verdict

Asus ROG 5 is without a doubt the best gaming phone in 2021. All the top-notch features make this phone perfect for gaming and general use as well. It is unique from most other flagship phones. Get one for yourself if you want a premium gaming experience on your phone.