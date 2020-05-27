Best Cases in CSGO: What Are They and How To Get One?

Players of CSGO should know that there is a simple way to boost your skill and your equipment. It is one method that has been used for a long period of time, and it has a huge effect on the end result. For that, you will need the best cases in CSGO. Before we move to specifics, it is mandatory to reveal all basic facts.

CSGO cases: Basics

Cases in the game are literally virtual boxes that may fall from the sky at any given moment. As a player, your mission is to find one, open it, and collect weapons and equipment from inside. These crates will all drop from the sky, but not at the same time, or they can be purchased from Steam market.

As player progress, he will be able to find more powerful and more appealing boxes to open. In the lack of a better word, crates can boost gameplay, help you complete a match easier, among other things.

Each case is provided to players at some point. But, top open it, a user needs a specific key that is obtained after playing or completing a specific level. For instance, a user will need Falchion Case Key, Operation Phoenix Weapon Case Key or similar.

What You Can Get?

In general, best cases in CSGO offer you three things. First one is weapons. Each crate is different. A user can open and usually see several weapons inside. This applies to guns, rifles, bombs and etc.

Secondly, players can find protective gear inside, maps, additional weapons such as knives, explosives or something similar. Once collected, those items will make a character stronger and more capable.

Top 3 CSGO Cases

There are many crates in this game that are worthy of our attention. Luckily, we were able to find 3 that stand out from the crowd.

Huntsman Weapon Case is an amazing option. It offers some of rarest skins in the entire game, a huntsman knife and a high level of weapons inside. A player needs Huntsman Weapon Case Key to open it. Operation Breakout Weapon is available on steam market or as a drop inside this game. It is rare and offers a butterfly knife. Same key as in the first crate is needed. Falchion comes with plenty of weapons, knives, and weapon skins. Falchion Key is needed to open it.

Conclusion

These were best cases in CSGO and they are special, they are needed. They should be considered if you need or want a better game with better thrill.