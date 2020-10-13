Can Miami Heat Turn It Around In The NBA Finals Against The LA Lakers?

After a extended season due to the global pandemic caused by Covid-19, we are down to our final two in the NBA finals and the Lakers have looked strong and dominant throughout the series and look as if they are going to secure themselves as the more successful franchise in the history of the sport – but can Heat doing anything about this? We assess if they still have a chance in this series.

With the Lakers extending their lead in the final to 3-1 last night against the Heat and now 1 win away from their next NBA title, the Heat are going to have to pull off something dramatic to allow themselves to get back into this tie. However, playing against LeBron James in the finals is something that many have attempted to challenge but have failed to overcome. However, last night, it was Anthony Davis who was the star of the show with 22 points, 4 assists and 9 rebounds with lead his side to the 3-1 lead.

Although, it hasn’t always been plain sailing in this NBA finals series for the Lakers, with it at one-point Heat brought the series back to 2-1 down when they won 115-104, a game in which they were totally dominant. Many pundits were predicting for this to continue through the series and that is was going to be a tighter series that what the bookies expected with the Lakers looking lost for ideas on how to deal with Heat star player Jimmy Butler.

Lakers witnessed this change in momentum and realised that they had to come up with a plan to allow for them to nullify the threat that Butler caused the Lakers in the third game and therefore switched up the tactics and ensured that Davis kept him quite in the forward position.

LeBron on how valuable it was having Anthony Davis be able to guard Jimmy Butler:



"That's why he's the defensive player of the year." — Finals Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 7, 2020

Although there was a time in which this series could have been potentially closer than expected, us and the pundits agree that this is the Lakers’ serious to lose and would have to take something special for this to be overturned – especially with the form of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.