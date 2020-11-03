How to Bet on e-sports in 2020? E-sports Betting Brief Guide

E-sports today is becoming more and more popular on sports books on line; you will hardly find a modern bookmaker who does not offer betting on esports. However, being a quite new concept, it gives rise to many questions about how to make a profit from this kind of gambling. All peculiarities of e-sports should be taken in mind for enjoyable betting. The whole process and principles of betting on video games competitions are similar to the standard sports gambling, but there are certainly significant differences that affect your experience and make it a special section of any bookmakers website or office.

A brief guide on e-sports

First of all, it is important to understand what the term ‘e-sports’ means and what does it include. From the name of this category of competition, it is quite clear that it is about online gaming in the multiplayer mode. The most popular games that are streamed on the betting sites and are available for punters to make their bets on are the following:

Dota 2

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

League of Legends

Rainbow Six

Overwatch

Starcraft II

Fortnite

PUBG

FIFA

The list is actually longer but if you only start betting on esports, it is a bright idea, to begin with the most popular events, because you are more likely to find useful tips about the game or the teams and players if you make research on the most played games.

Most of these multiplayer games imply the teamwork of the players and they have the same ratings and statistics as common offline sports events do, including favorites of the season, best players, and other parameters you have to keep in mind before you make your bet on a player, a team or the game result. The esports also have multiple levels of matches and major annual championships no significant difference from the normal sports. There are games of different categories shooters, first-person shooters, multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBA).

More than that, the esports industry is regarded as one of the richest nowadays, and competing in cybersports is a deal of high-prestige. It is not as easy as it may seem to achieve the right to take part in tournaments of the most popular games and the win prizes can reach up to million dollars cheques. How do I make my bets?

If you are already into gambling, you will not have any issues with understanding the principles of esports betting. Generally, it is just the same as betting on football, basketball, volleyball and other sports events. The difficulty might be in the lack of knowledge, but, thanks to the great development of the industry, you can now find tournament tables, statistics, and players and team reviews on the special website dedicated to cybersport. As soon as you decide on which team is more likely to win, you can make your bets and watch live streaming of the match. There are some exclusive bet types for pro-gaming; below are the list of the most popular ones.

The Player With the Most Kills bet

This bet type is usually used for shooters, for instance, The Counter-Strike. This is a simple one the gambler has to guess which player makes the most kills, so they have to collect some background information about the participants and their overall experience.

Total Maps Bet

This is a bet for the e-gaming that goes in series tournaments. In plain words, you are given a map count and you have to predict the outcome of the game in terms of the final result that can be either higher or lower than the number given.

Event Most Valuable Player Bet

You might probably have already seen the Event Most Valuable Player bets in other sports so it might be the one for you if you are a sophisticated gambler. This bet type in esports is more for the active cybersport enthusiasts who have a rather deep understanding of the gaming process, and follow the status of top players. It is complicated to make the right choice for this bet; however, if you did, you can gain a good profit as the odds for the Event MVP bets is usually higher than the others.

There are many more bet types that depend on the game and the current event; the standard bets like winner/loser are also available and probably they are the best to start with if you are only beginning to get acquainted with the world of video gaming and esports betting.

What else should I know?

Even though the basic rules of betting on esports are just the same as for any other event, you should remember that esports is a peculiar thing. It does not depend on the weather conditions or the player’s physical fitness during the match, which makes predictions easier. However, being the newest world sport, esports goes through constant changes; it is even possible that the rules of the game change from tournament to tournament.